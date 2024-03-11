Trump calls Oscars ceremony 'disjointed, boring and very unfair'

Show host Jimmy Kimmel delivers his opening monologue at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles on Sunday.

Hollywood's biggest stars gathered on Sunday to celebrate the year's best accomplishments in film at the annual Academy Awards.

Late in the show, Jimmy Kimmel read aloud from a scathing online review of his performance as Oscars host, revealing at the end that it was written by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars," Trump posted on his Truth Social social media platform, also criticizing the show as "disjointed, boring and very unfair."

Tall show host Kimmel, who's long feuded with Trump, jokingly asked the audience to guess which former president had written the post, and then quipped: "Thank you, President Trump. Isn't it past your jail time?"

