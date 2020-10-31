Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Vienna Philharmonic to perform in 4 Japanese cities from next week

TOKYO

The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra will tour four Japanese cities starting next week, its host company said Friday, as Japan has been relaxing coronavirus restrictions for events with large crowds.

The world-renowned orchestra will perform in Tokyo's Suntory Hall and three other venues in Kitakyushu, Osaka and Kawasaki between Nov 5 and 14.

Suntory Hall, considered one of the finest concert venues in the world, has suspended all performances by foreign musicians since the end of February due to the pandemic.

About 120 members of the orchestra including conductor Valery Gergiev are scheduled to arrive at Fukuoka airport next Wednesday on a chartered plane. They will take coronavirus tests upon arrival.

The orchestra will travel across the country on chartered buses and in specially reserved bullet train cars. They will also refrain from going out except to move between venues and hotels.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

