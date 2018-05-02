Yamaguchi to quit pop group Tokio over kissing scandal

Tatsuya Yamaguchi, a member of Japanese all-male pop group Tokio, intends to leave the five-member band after coming under fire for kissing a high school student against her will, other group members revealed Wednesday.

The remaining four members -- Shigeru Joshima, Masahiro Matsuoka, Tomoya Nagase and Taichi Kokubun -- said at a press conference they have yet to reach a conclusion on what to do about Yamaguchi's resignation.

The 46-year-old musician and TV personality had admitted to the allegation and was referred to prosecutors in April, but they dropped his indictment on Tuesday. The girl is believed to have withdrawn her victim report after agreeing to a settlement.

"We apologize from the bottom of our hearts," said group leader Joshima.

Tokio members said they plan to continue their work for the time being. Yamaguchi has already been suspended from work indefinitely.

"Even if we accept his resignation letter, I still cannot abandon Yamaguchi," said Kokubun.

Last month, Yamaguchi was referred to prosecutors on suspicion of forcibly kissing the girl he had met through work at his home in Tokyo's Minato Ward in February.

He was drinking alcohol alone on the day of the incident and invited the girl and a friend to his home in the evening, according to his lawyer.

The case has rocked the Japanese entertainment industry, prompting the suspension of TV programs, commercials and other advertisements in which Yamaguchi appeared, including a program for youths aired by the country's public broadcaster Japan Broadcasting Corp., also known as NHK.

Tokio had been working as special ambassadors to promote the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games flag tour, in which replicas of the official flags of the event will travel across Japan.

