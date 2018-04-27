Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this April 6, 1974 file photo, Swedish pop group ABBA celebrate winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest on stage at the Brighton Dome in England with their song Waterloo. From left, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad (Frida), Agentha Faltskog, and Bjorn Ulvaeus. The members of ABBA announced on Friday April 27, 2018, they have recorded new material for the first time in 35 years. (AP Photo/Robert Dear, File)
entertainment

Here we go again: ABBA records first new songs in 35 years

LONDON

Mamma Mia! The members of ABBA announced Friday that they have recorded new material for the first time in 35 years.

The Swedish pop supergroup said it had recorded two new songs, including one titled "I Still Have Faith in You."

The news was announced in an Instagram statement from Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog.

ABBA won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with "Waterloo" and had a sequin-spangled string of hits including "Dancing Queen" and "Take a Chance on Me" before splitting up in 1982.

The band's statement said the members reunited to plan a virtual tour featuring digital avatars, and decided to go back into the studio.

ABBA said "it was like time had stood still and that we had only been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyous experience!"

"I Still Have Faith In You" is due to be performed by the group's holograms in a December TV special broadcast by the BBC and NBC. There was no word on when the second track will be released.

Ulvaeus revealed earlier this month that digitally created virtual band members — "Abbatars" — would perform in a television show in 2018, followed by a tour in 2019 or 2020.

The band members have performed together just once since the 1980s, at a private party in 2016, and have long said they will never tour live together again.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

