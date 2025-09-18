ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show indefinitely over his remarks about Charlie Kirk’s death

ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely after comments that he made about Charlie Kirk's killing led a group of ABC-affiliated stations to say it would not air the show
Kimmel, the veteran late-night comic, made several comments about the reaction to Kirk's assassination on his show Monday and Tuesday nights. He said that “many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk.”
ABC, which has aired Kimmel's late-night show since 2003, moved swiftly after Nextstar Communications Group said it would pull the show starting Wednesday.
“Mr Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division.
Nexstar operates 23 ABC affiliates.
During his monologue on Monday, Kimmel said: “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.
"In between the finger pointing, there was, uh, grieving — on Friday, the White House flew the flags at half-staff, which got some criticism, but on a human level you can see how hard the president is taking this,” Kimmel said, before cutting to a clip where President Donald Trump responded to reporters asking about how he was doing by pointing to construction at the White House.
Kimmel said that Trump's response to Kirk's death “is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish, OK?” He also said that FBI chief Kash Patel has handled the investigation into the murder "like a kid who didn't read the book, BS'ing his way through an oral report.
He returned to the topic on Tuesday night, mocking Vice President JD Vance's performance as guest host for Kirk's podcast.
He said Trump was “fanning the flames” by attacking people on the left. “Which is it, are they a bunch of sissy pickleball players because they're too scared to be hit by tennis balls, or a well-organized deadly team of commandos, because they can't be both of those things.”
On Twitter Wednesday night, White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich posted: “Welcome to Consequence Culture. Normal, common sense Americans are no longer taking the b———- and companies like ABC are finally willing to do the right and reasonable thing."
Kimmel, like CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert, has consistently been critical of Trump and many of his policies on his ABC show. CBS said this past summer that it was canceling Colbert's show at the end of this season for financial reasons, although some critics have wondered if his stance on Trump played a role.
Cephus
This guy not even funny! Just a moron with written jokes by underpaid staff.
sakurasuki
So even on "Land of the Free" there are things that still of limit for freedom of speech.
Jimmy Kimmel is not the only one, nationwide there are plenty victims.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/charlie-kirk-death-teachers-professors-nationwide-fired-disciplined-s-rcna230845
TokyoLiving
Where is the First Amendment that they boast about so much in the USA?'.. Is it only valid for people who think
according to the MAGA "values"???
Telling the truth is penalized for people who think differently??..
The USA is moving very quickly away from what a democracy is..
There are more freedoms in China..
Capuchin
When a painfully generic, unfunny comedian like Kimmel is getting censored you know things are bad.
The irony of canceling someone for something they saud flies straight over the heads of the Charlie Kirk free speech advocates.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Nothing inappropriate about what he said. Stunning cowardice by ABC.
TaiwanIsNotChina
This is due to institutional cowardice, not the law.
bass4funk
We have it. You just can't threaten or insinuate a threat to an individual, if you do that, it's not freedom of speech, that's hate speech, now you're heading into uncharted waters.
No, constitution as well as moral and decent values
Let's just say if AOC were killed and Conservatives would cheer, the left would go after every single conservative. They did that during J6 if you even supported them you got dinged, this site still does it, so don't go there.
No, the left is, and we are not going to let that happen,
No, there are absolutely not, not even close.
bass4funk
Good on ABC, they did something good for once.
GuruMick
Cancel culture when it suits.
The thing about democracy MAGA dont get is that it allows speech you, personally, may not like.
MAGA soon to enforce group think as well
Hiro
I am starting to worry that most commenters has not been properly schooled what exactly free speech actually means. Free speech does not entitle people to say whatever they want with their mouth. Speech can be restricted if it incites imminent violence, defames others, constitutes harassment, or promotes illegal acts. It must lawful, appropriated and restriction apply to protecting the rights and reputations of others.
And this is internationally accepted to what it mean to have free speech. So next time think first because shouting about free speech.
masugomi
Oh did MAGA cancel Jimmy?
ian
So which of those you mentioned you think Kimmel'ls remarks violated?
Blacklabel
Nice to finally start seeing consequences on both sides, not just one.
poor Jimmy lol
itsonlyrocknroll
Jimmy Kimmel, the kind and cuddly face, of US 21st century liberal democracy!
You wonder why the US electorate soundly rejected Biden/Kamala Harris/democratic party at the ballot box 5th November.
The sneering contempt, the ghastly celebration in Kirk shooting death, without a moment’s thought for his Wife, young family, its obscene outrageous.
That despicable sneering shrew Rep. Ilhan Omar…..
“Charlie Kirk just wanted to have a civil debate” are “full of s—”.
“Nothing more f—ed up than to pretend his words and actions have not been recorded”
Dismissing the grief of millions as “complete rewriting of history”.
Whether agreeing wirh Omar sentiment or her right to free speech, Omar gross insensitivity timing is breathtakingly cruel.
masugomi
If he had at least made his remarks funny it might have been different.
ian
But Kimmel still luckier than Kirk
bass4funk
What's that snide condescending remark supposed to mean?
XCAndtheband
More evidence that MAGA doesn’t actually care about “free speech” or “cancel culture”.
They’ll happily restrict free speech when it’s something they don’t wanna hear, and they’ll happily “cancel” anyone who says what they don’t wanna hear.
Blacklabel
these aren’t even jokes. Just a paid political operative who forgot he had bosses who his crude remarks create liability for.