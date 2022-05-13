Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Academy Awards set 2023 Oscars for March 12

NEW YORK

Next year's Academy Awards will take place March 13, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Friday.

The date for the 95th Academy Awards moves the show up slightly from this year, when they where held unusually late on March 27, partly due to the February Olympics. But it will also leave in place a stretched-out awards season that some have argued saps the Oscars of drama.

The 94th Academy Awards didn't lack for that, albeit not in the way the film academy intended. On a night that saw Apple TV+'s “CODA” become the first film with a largely deaf cast and the first film from a streaming service to win best picture, the infamous slap by Will Smith of presenter Chris Rock overshadowed the awards.

Smith has since resigned from the academy, which banned the actor 10 years from attending the Oscars.

ABC will again broadcast next year's ceremony.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

