Academy condemns Will Smith's actions; launches review

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Monday said it condemns the actions of Will Smith during Sunday night's Oscars and it will launch a formal review of his slapping of presenter Chris Rock.
In a statement Monday, the film academy said: “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.”
Smith stunned the Dolby Theatre crowd and viewers at home when he took the stage during Rock's remarks after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith's wife. Rock said, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”
The joke touched a nerve. Pinkett Smith, whose head is shaved, has spoken publicly about her alopecia diagnosis. Rock has also previously joked about her. Rock hosted the 2016 Oscars, when some were boycotting the ceremony over the #OscarsSoWhite group of nominees, including the Smiths. Said Rock: “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited.”
Smith strode on stage and slapped Rock across the face. Back in his seat, Smith twice shouted for Rock to “get my wife’s name out your (expletive) mouth.” His words echoed clearly throughout the Dolby, though ABC cut the audio for about 15 seconds. Within an hour, Smith won best actor. During his acceptance speech, Smith apologized to the academy.
After the show Sunday night, the academy posted a statement condemning violence. The Los Angeles Police Department said Sunday it was aware of a slapping incident at the Oscars but said the person involved had declined to file a police report.
Some academy members, like writer-producer Marshall Herskovitz, called for the academy to take disciplinary action against Smith.
“He disgraced our entire community tonight,” wrote Herskovitz on Twitter.
Whoopi Goldberg, a member of the Academy’s board of governors, said Monday on “The View”: “We’re not going to take that Oscar from him. There will be consequences, I’m sure.”© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Gorramcowboy
Permanent suspension from nominations and attendance.
BigYen
This was an ill-disciplined and thuggish display of thin-skinned arrogance from a man who, to judge both from this and his “I am a river to my people” speech, has really let his success go to his head. It will be interesting to see what “consequences” there are, if any. A slap on the wrist for a slap to the face, most likely.
mtuffizi
chris's joke was not even funny but low. there are so many subjects to joke around but joking around one's illness is unkind and ill behavior. he threw the first slap to pinkett and resulted second slap from will. sad that will lost his temper.
if i lost all my hair for sure i do not want people to openly joke about it, not nice that he think his abusive joke can be covered under the word of "comedian".
sf2k
He didn't punch him he slapped him for offending his wife who has an auto immune disease causing her hair loss. Not a great topic to hoist your flag on.
Now, it shouldn't have gone that far so there will be sanctions, but it wasn't totally out of line either
njca4
I'm not condoning violence in anyway, but it was a slap not a punch so he didn't intend to cause maximum damage. If Chris Rock has a broken cheek bone or loss of sight in his eye, then of course he should press charges against Will Smith, but I don't think it was a 'vicious attack' that requires a big response.
sf2k
standing up for your wife on global television is a bit of a different playing field. He apologized during his Oscar win, but overall while some sanction will occur against Smith, it should not mar his career
Michael Machida
Chris Rock is a COMEDIAN and if you want to stay out of the line of his fire, maybe you should not sit in front of the stage? I really liked Will Smith, but now. No respect. For Chris Rock, much respect for how he handled the violence from Mr. Smith.
proxy
When somebody violently slaps you, you don't rub the spot and just carry on, you win.
sf2k
You wife get's insulted on global television by a "comedian" who has a long history of picking on your wife and making her the focus of jokes. This was a comeuppance that was long overdo, also on global television. It's actually even now. The "comedian" has been stopped harassing your wife, for now
William Bjornson
Rock is lucky it wasn't Tyson...and that is some SERIOUS self-confidence on the part of the Prince...and Rock showed us what it takes to do standup...and a meme we will be seeing over and over for generations is born
The Avenger
What Chris Rock said was wrong.
What Will Smith did was very wrong.
TokyoLiving
What a pathetic circus, again the pathetic Oscars show the cultural and social decadence of that country..
Would you like a clown, no matter how famous, make jokes in very bad taste about someone beloved to you??..
shogun36
Sigh………so people can’t even recognize jokes between friends and staged confrontations now?
It’s called creating a buzz people. And it worked.
GBR48
The only part of an Oscar ceremony worth watching in 92 years and they condemn it.
K3PO
If he was so "offended", why did he initially laugh at the joke?
Disillusioned
I've seen the incident and am not surprised he got slapped. His comment/joke was rude and inappropriate. Will Smith is known to be very proud of his family. He should not have slapped Rock during the ceremony. However, if it happened somewhere else I'm sure he would have got much more than a slap.
Jexan
no cared about the Oscars until this happened. Now it further proves celebrities are just spoiled and overly protected.