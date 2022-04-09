Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Lady Gaga Dogs Stolen
Lady Gaga arrives at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3. Photo: Invision/AP
entertainment

Accused shooter in Lady Gaga dog theft mistakenly freed

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

A gunman accused of shooting and seriously wounding Lady Gaga's dog walker and stealing her two French bulldogs was mistakenly released from jail and is being sought, authorities said Friday.

James Howard Jackson, 19, was facing an attempted murder charge when he was released from Los Angeles County's jail on Wednesday “due to a clerical error," the county Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau is Major Crimes Bureau is working on finding him, the statement said.

Jackson is one of five people arrested in connection with the Feb. 24, 2021, attack in Hollywood. Prosecutors said Jackson and two other alleged gang members had driven around looking for expensive French bulldogs to steal, then spotted, tailed and robbed Ryan Fischer as he walked Lady Gaga's dogs near Sunset Boulevard.

During a violent struggle, Fischer was hit, choked and then shot in an attack captured by the doorbell camera of a nearby home.

The camera recorded the dog walker screaming “Oh, my God! I’ve been shot!” and “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest!”

Fischer lost part of a lung.

“While I’m deeply concerned at the events that led to his release, I’m confident law enforcement will rectify the error,” Fischer said in a statement obtained by KABC-TV. “I ask for Mr. Jackson to turn himself over to the authorities, so resolution to the crime committed against me runs its course, whatever the courts determine that outcome to be.”

The pop star's dogs were returned two days later by a woman who claimed she had found them tied to a pole and asked about Lady Gaga’s offer of a $500,000 reward if the dogs were returned “no questions asked.” The singer was in Rome at the time filming a movie.

She's charged with receiving stolen property and the father of another suspect is charged with helping him avoid arrest.

Jackson already had been charged in the attack and had pleaded not guilty when the county district attorney's office filed a superceding indictment Tuesday charging him with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

The move was done “to speed up the legal process" and Jackson was arraigned Wednesday under a new case number, the DA's office said in a statement.

“Mr. Jackson was subsequently released from custody by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. We are unsure as to why they did so," the statement said.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Traveling with Japanese In-Laws: What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

6 Tips For Cleaning Winter Garments

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

What Not to Do When Hiking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Differences Between ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘I Don’t Understand’ in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Cherry Blossoms This Season In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Understanding Japan Through ‘Love is Blind’

GaijinPot Blog