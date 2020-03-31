Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION
'Star Wars' actor Andrew Jack dies of COVID-19 at 76 in Britain

SYDNEY

Star Wars actor Andrew Jack has died in Britain as a result of the coronavirus, his agent said on Wednesday. He was 76.

The actor, who also worked as a dialect coach, was unable to see or talk to his wife, Gabrielle Rogers, because she was quarantined in Australia, Jack’s agent Jill McCullough said in a statement.

Jack died in a hospital in Surrey on Tuesday, McCullough said.

Jack appeared in "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi" as General Ematt, as well as "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens."

“Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife, also a dialect coach,” McCullough said.

Passengers arriving in Australia must isolate in hotels for two weeks.

Rogers posted on social media: “Andrew Jack was diagnosed with coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all ‘with’ him.”

Jack’s clients for his dialect coaching included Robert Downey Jr and Chris Hemsworth.

