Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US actor Charlie Sheen has been attacked in his Malibu home Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
entertainment

Actor Charlie Sheen attacked in his Malibu home; suspect arrested

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Actor Charlie Sheen was attacked in his luxury Malibu home, police said Friday, with the suspect arrested and charged with assault and burglary.

Officers were called to the "Two and a Half Men" star's home for a "battery/disturbance," Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

"Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault," the statement said.

Suspect Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury and residential burglary, the sheriff's office said.

Entertainment outlet TMZ said Schrock, 47, is one of Sheen's neighbors, who had "forced her way into his home and attacked him when he opened the door."

"We're told she ripped Charlie's shirt and attempted to strangle him," the title reported, adding that Sheen was seen by paramedics but not taken to a hospital.

TMZ said this was not the first confrontation between the neighbors, reporting that previous incidents had included a sticky liquid being squirted on Sheen's car.

Sheen, 58, is the son of actor Martin Sheen and notorious for being a Hollywood bad boy with episodes of substance abuse, destructive violence and relationships with porn actresses.

He has appeared in films including "Platoon," "Wall Street" (alongside his father) and "Young Guns."

His television career has included "Spin City" and "Two and a Half Men," a series loosely based on his hard-partying reputation.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Lolita

Savvy Tokyo

10 Running Routes in Tokyo for Runners of All Levels

GaijinPot Blog

A Tokyo Dietitian’s Guide to Festive Feasting

Savvy Tokyo

12 Popular and Famous Churches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Mizuhiki Art: The Beautiful Knots on Holiday Gifts

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Plants and Flowers For Japanese New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Tenmonkan

GaijinPot Travel

Kokonoe Yume Suspension Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Abashiri Okhotsk Drift Ice Festival

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Abashiri

GaijinPot Travel