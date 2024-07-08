 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
'I am a stage animal,' said US actor Willem Dafoe Image: AFP/File
entertainment

Actor Willem Dafoe named Venice Biennale's theatre director

0 Comments
ROME

U.S. actor Willem Dafoe has been appointed artistic director of Venice Biennale's theatre department, organisers said in a statement Monday.

"I realise that I am known as a film actor, but I was born in the theatre, the theatre trained me and galvanised me," Dafoe was quoted as saying in the statement.

"I am a stage animal. I am an actor. Theatre taught me about art and life," said the 68-year-old, who was one of the founders of the Wooster Group, a New-York based experimental theatre outfit.

Dafoe, who earned his first Oscar nomination for the 1986 war film "Platoon", will direct the department for the two-year 2025-2026 period.

The head of the Biennale's board of directors, Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, said Dafoe's "perfect control of his body on stage has always stemmed from discipline, knowledge, passion and a profound awareness of theatre".

Dafoe joined an experimental theatre group in Milwaukee aged 19 before training in New York and spending over 20 years performing on stage with the Wooster Group.

He made his name with films including "Mississippi Burning", with Oscar nominations following for his performances in "Shadow of the Vampire" and Vincent van Gogh biopic "At Eternity's Gate".

Dafoe has been nominated for a total of four Oscars and four Golden Globes -- the last in 2024 for "Poor Things" -- and is in the cast of the opening film at Venice this year, Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice".

The so-called "Biennale Teatro" was founded in 1934, the fourth category added to the festival after Art, Music and Cinema.

Its yearly festival features daily events highlighting works from the contemporary theatre scene.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Desperately Need To Be Amended For Women

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Komagatake

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese Meme: What Are Tokyo’s Cheapest Supermarkets?

GaijinPot Blog

5 New Japanese Makeup Product Trends for Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Best Payment App For Foreigners in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Tokachi Hills

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Apartment Layouts: Terms and Meanings

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Akita in Winter: A Blend of Snow Sports, Culture and Heritage

GaijinPot Blog

Sapporo Satoland

GaijinPot Travel