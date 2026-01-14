 Japan Today
Kiefer Sutherland, 59, is the son of actor Donald Sutherland, who passed away in 2024 Image: AFP
entertainment

Actor Kiefer Sutherland arrested for assaulting ride-share driver

LOS ANGELES

Actor Kiefer Sutherland, who starred in the television series "24" and vampire flick "The Lost Boys," was arrested Monday on suspicion of assaulting a ride-share driver, according to Los Angeles police.

The Canadian-British actor was taken into custody after officers responded a call in Hollywood shortly after midnight.

"The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a ride-share vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim," police said in a statement.

The 59-year-old actor was released a few hours later after posting $50,000 bail, law enforcement said.

Sutherland's representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment from AFP.

Police said the driver did not sustain injuries requiring medical attention.

Sutherland is known for playing counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer in the television series "24," a hit between 2001 and 2010. On the silver screen, he had memorable turns in "The Lost Boys" (1987), "Stand By Me" (1986), and "The Three Musketeers" (1993).

Kiefer is the son of actor Donald Sutherland, who passed away in 2024.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embassy officials visit Fukui — and find more than they expected

Earlier this month, the Fukui Prefectural Government Tokyo Office hosted a two-day tour for staff of overseas institutions based in Tokyo. The participants included senior staff from the embassies of Ecuador, Colombia, Myanmar and Laos, along with a journalist from Taiwan’s Global News.

Discover more about the two-day route in Fukui beyond the usual tourist circuit

Read More

