Actor Masahiko Tsugawa dies at 78

Masahiko Tsugawa is seen in this photo taken in May.

Masahiko Tsugawa, a Japanese Academy Award-winning actor, has died, his management company announced on Tuesday. He was 78. Tsugawa died of heart failure last Saturday, the agency said in a statement to media.

Born in Kyoto, Tsugawa made his debut in the 1956 film "Kurutta Kajitsu" (Crazed Fruit) and became widely known for his charisma. He was also known for his various roles in films such as “A Taxing Woman” (1987) and “Hitohira no yuki" (1985). In 2014, Tsugawa received The Order of the Rising Sun.

The actor was active in promoting awareness of the issue of North Korean abductions of Japanese citizens as he had experienced his own daughter getting kidnapped.

Tsugawa’s wife, Yukiji Asaoka, passed away in April this year.

© Japan Today