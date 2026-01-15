 Japan Today
FILE - Michael Keaton arrives at the premiere of "Goodrich" on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Actor Michael Keaton named Man of the Year by Harvard's Hasty Pudding Theatricals

CAMBRIDGE, Mass

Actor Michael Keaton has been named 2026 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

The theater group, which dates to 1844 and claims to be the world’s third-oldest still operating, announced Wednesday that Keaton will receive his Pudding Pot award at a celebratory roast Feb. 6. Afterward, Keaton will attend a performance of Hasty Pudding's 177th production, “Salooney Tunes.”

Hasty Pudding Theatricals gives the awards to people who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.

The Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning actor is known for his roles in “Batman,” “Birdman,” “Beetlejuice,” and “Spotlight.” More recently Keaton has starred in and directed the short film “Sweetwater” and starred in and executive produced the eight-part Hulu miniseries “Dopesick.”

“He was Batman, then Birdman, and now, most importantly, he’s a Pudding man!” producer Eloise Tunnell said in a statement. “Keaton is no stranger to being a superhero, but let’s see if that training earns him a Pudding Pot. We cannot wait to welcome him on February 6th: until then, don’t say his name three times!”

Other recent Man of the Year winners have included Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. Actor Jon Hamm won the award last year.

Hasty Pudding's Woman of the Year Award, which dates to 1951, will be awarded Jan. 30.

