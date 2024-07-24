Actor Noriko Ohara, voice of Nobita in 'Doraemon' anime series, dies at 88

Actor Noriko Ohara, a star of popular Japanese anime series "Doraemon," who lent her voice to main characters including Nobita Nobi, a clumsy boy seeking the help of feline robot Doraemon, has died, her agency said Tuesday. She was 88.

Ohara, a Tokyo native whose legal name was Noriko Tobe, voiced Nobita from 1979 when TV Asahi began airing the anime series until she was replaced by Megumi Ohara in 2005.

Her agency 81produce Co said she died on July 12. The cause of her death was not disclosed.

Other characters she voiced included Conan, the protagonist of "Future Boy Conan," and Peter, a goatherd in "Heidi, Girl of the Alps."

She also did Japanese voice-overs for Western films, including for roles portrayed by Brigitte Bardot, Catherine Deneuve and Jane Fonda.

© KYODO