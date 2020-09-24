Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Actor Ryan Reynolds looking to invest in Welsh soccer club

0 Comments
WREXHAM, Wales

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could be making an unlikely foray into the soccer business.

Wrexham, a Welsh team which plays in the fifth tier of English soccer, revealed Wednesday that Reynolds and McElhenney are the “two extremely well-known individuals” the club has previously said are interested in investing 2 million pounds ($2.5 million).

Reynolds is a Canadian-born actor best known for starring in the “Deadpool” movies. McElhenney, a friend of Reynolds, is an American actor and director who was the creator of TV show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Wrexham has been a fan-owned club since 2011. Members of its supporters trust voted at a special general meeting Tuesday in favor of allowing talks to start with Reynolds and McElhenney.

“In due course,” Wrexham said in a statement, “Mr. McElhenney and Mr. Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second special general meeting.”

The National League — the division in which Wrexham plays — has yet to start its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying and Selling on Mercari, Rakuma, and PayPay Furima

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Vitamin C: Why We Need It And What Beauty Products To Use

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Neighborhood Guide

Discovering Sankeien Garden, Yokohama

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

8 Fascinating Spiritual Getaways in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Eihei-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #98: Saxophone Players Serenade Midnight Passengers Stranded at Shinjuku Station

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Season 3 of Netflix’s Aggretsuko is Darker Than Ever

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

3 Things To Do If You Feel Totally Stressed Out

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Stewed Chicken and Lotus Root

GaijinPot Blog