Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Actor Verne Troyer from 'Austin Powers' films dead at 49

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Actor Verne Troyer from the "Austin Powers" movie franchise has died.

A statement provided by Troyer's spokesperson that was also posted to his Instagram and Facebook accounts says the 49-year-old actor died Saturday.

No cause or place of death was given, but the statement discusses depression and suicide, and Troyer had publicly discussed struggling with alcohol addiction. He lived in Los Angeles.

Troyer became a celebrity and pop-culture phenomenon after starring alongside Mike Myers as "Mini-Me," the clone and sidekick of villain Dr. Evil, in two of the three "Austin Powers" films. He appeared in 1999's "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" and 2002's "Austin Powers in Goldmember."

He also had roles in 2001's "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and another Mike Myers film, 2008's "The Love Guru."

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Golden Week In Tokyo: 10 Things To Do If You’re Stuck In The City

Savvy Tokyo

Popular

Kiyamachi Dori (Street)

GaijinPot Travel

Spring

Tenjin River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 21-22

Savvy Tokyo

Level Up: The Top 5 Mobile Games in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Food & Drink

Goya: Okinawa’s Superfood That Helps Lower Blood Sugar And More

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

ALT

5 Soft Skills ALTs Acquire that Are Resume Builders

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi