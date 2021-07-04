Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, U.S actor Will Smith poses for photographers during the photo call of "Bad Boys for Life," in Paris. Smith is ready to open up about his life story. Penguin Press announced Sunday, June 20, 2021, that Smith will release his memoir called “Will” on Nov. 9. The actor-rapper shared a photo of the book’s cover art to more than 54 million followers on Instagram. Smith said he is “finally ready” to release his memoir after working on his book for the past two years. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
entertainment

Actor Will Smith pays for July 4 fireworks in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS

Fireworks are returning to New Orleans on Independence Day thanks to actor Will Smith.

Smith is picking up the roughly $100,000 tab for the pyrotechnics over the Mississippi River after learning New Orleans didn't plan a 2021 show, city officials told news outlets.

New Orleans canceled last year's fireworks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith is in New Orleans working on his latest film “Emancipation,” which will tell the story of a slave, Peter, who escaped a Louisiana plantation and whose photo of scars on his back from being whipped exposed the brutality of slavery. He would also fight for the Union in the Civil War.

Smith moved production of the film from Georgia to Louisiana in early April after Georgia passed a new voting law that prompted a federal lawsuit saying the overhaul was intended to deny Black voters equal access to the ballot.

Think! first, Will *! *An utter waste of money for a city that needs so much more than just 10 minutes of pyrotechnics!

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Another celebrity who’s lost touch with other human beings. Why don’t you now match and multiply that by 10 and donate to some very needy charities in that area?

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

@snowymountainhell

It's his money and he can do whatever he wants with it.

9 ( +11 / -2 )

Another celebrity who’s lost touch with other human beings. Why don’t you now match and multiply that by 10 and donate to some very needy charities in that area?

Let's be honest, NOLA is socially beyond repair.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Just shoot their guns to the air..

Enough celebration..

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Agreed @Alongfortheride @9:21am. It’s his $. Smith can burn through it any way he wants…

@9:21am: “@smh - It's his money and he can do whatever he wants with it.”

like the JadenSmith rising star ‘vehicles’ KarateKid (kung fu), AfterEarth, and Bright.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Another celebrity who’s lost touch with other human beings

I think a lot of people actually like fireworks. I could take them or leave them.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Agreed @Expresssister 2:05pm, Will Smith can feed more children with carrots than fireworks.

- “…a lot of people actually like fireworks. I could take them or leave them.

Sure, fireworks look great from their VIP suites at the casino hotel and their private parties on the Mississippi.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

[Another celebrity who’s lost touch with other human beings] - *

Despite the affluence of N.O’s 1% partying with Will Smith & Antoine Fuqua and giving them tax-breaks on film production there, most of N.O.’s inner city children will get just school lunch, some get a breakfast, but few get a consistent evening or weekend meal.

- @9:21am: “It's his money and he can do whatever he wants with it.” -

Yeah @Alongfortheride 9:21am, they’ll film his movie and then, go back to the other L.A. as soon as he’s done…

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Sure, fireworks look great from their VIP suites at the casino hotel and their private parties on the Mississippi.

The good thing about fireworks over the Mississippi River is that they are in the sky, and people on the ground nearby can also look at them, regardless of wealth.

Yeah @Alongfortheride 9:21am, they’ll film his movie and then, go back to the other L.A. as soon as he’s done…

Actors do typically go home after they have finished filming on location, yes.

Despite the affluence of N.O’s 1% partying with Will Smith & Antoine Fuqua and giving them tax-breaks on film production there, most of N.O.’s inner city children will get just school lunch, some get a breakfast, but few get a consistent evening or weekend meal.

Sounds like capitalism has lead to a small minority of people living in opulence while the vast majority work hard just to get by. Pretty bad system, if you ask me. We should replace it with a system where workers have control of the means of production, reproduction, and distribution.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

So, then “*Circuses” *@ExpressSister 3:11pm but no “bread” for the masses?

Seems somewhat contrarian to your final paragraph:

- “Sounds like capitalism has lead to a small minority of people living in opulence while the vast majority work hard just to get by. Pretty bad system, if you ask me. We should replace it with a system where workers have control of the means of production, reproduction, and distribution.” -

or, is Yours all ‘contrarian’?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Good on him. A man who cares.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Smith & Fuqua @Sister 3:11pm, bailed earlier this year on the filming jobs promised for locals in Georgia over “Jim Crow” issues.

- “Actors do typically go home after they have finished filming on location, yes.”

Seems hypocritical that now, some BIG money is being paid to refurbish and maintain some to the traditional plantation sites where they’re currently filming.

Facetiousness aside, before he leaves La., don’t you think he should give something sustainable back instead of fireworks?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

or, is Yours all ‘contrarian’?

Not sure how this follows. As the song says, "hearts starve as well as bodies". Entertainment is a human right.

Facetiousness aside, before he leaves La., don’t you think he should give something sustainable back instead of fireworks?

Will Smith, personally? If it was his decision to move filming to NOLA, then it might be the case that, if the movie is successful, other studios want to film there, instead of everything being done in Georgia or London. This might require tax incentives from the Louisiana government, however.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Is there a troll for NK on here. I'll tell you what to do with your money

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Another celebrity who’s lost touch with other human beings. Why don’t you now match and multiply that by 10 and donate to some very needy charities in that area?

Gotta love the entitlement of the day. "How dare you not give away more free money?"

How about a 'thank you'. He could have given away zero.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

No one on JT knows how much Will Smith donates. He and his wife donated more than $1 million every year. They also raise money for causes they believe in.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

No one on JT knows how much Will Smith donates. He and his wife donated more than $1 million every year. They also raise money for causes they believe in.

Unless he has donated every last goddamn cent he owns, he is pathetic and classist.

At least that's what the entitled people would have you believe:

Another celebrity who’s lost touch with other human beings. Why don’t you now match and multiply that by 10 and donate to some very needy charities in that area?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

