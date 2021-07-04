Actor Will Smith pays for July 4 fireworks in New Orleans

Fireworks are returning to New Orleans on Independence Day thanks to actor Will Smith.
Smith is picking up the roughly $100,000 tab for the pyrotechnics over the Mississippi River after learning New Orleans didn't plan a 2021 show, city officials told news outlets.
New Orleans canceled last year's fireworks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Smith is in New Orleans working on his latest film “Emancipation,” which will tell the story of a slave, Peter, who escaped a Louisiana plantation and whose photo of scars on his back from being whipped exposed the brutality of slavery. He would also fight for the Union in the Civil War.
Smith moved production of the film from Georgia to Louisiana in early April after Georgia passed a new voting law that prompted a federal lawsuit saying the overhaul was intended to deny Black voters equal access to the ballot.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
18 Comments
Login to comment
snowymountainhell
Think! first, Will *! *An utter waste of money for a city that needs so much more than just 10 minutes of pyrotechnics!
snowymountainhell
Another celebrity who’s lost touch with other human beings. Why don’t you now match and multiply that by 10 and donate to some very needy charities in that area?
Alongfortheride
@snowymountainhell
It's his money and he can do whatever he wants with it.
Joe Blow
Let's be honest, NOLA is socially beyond repair.
Kentarogaijin
Just shoot their guns to the air..
Enough celebration..
snowymountainhell
Agreed @Alongfortheride @9:21am. It’s his $. Smith can burn through it any way he wants…
… like the JadenSmith rising star ‘vehicles’ KarateKid (kung fu), AfterEarth, and Bright.
Express sister
I think a lot of people actually like fireworks. I could take them or leave them.
snowymountainhell
Agreed @Expresssister 2:05pm, Will Smith can feed more children with carrots than fireworks.
Sure, fireworks look great from their VIP suites at the casino hotel and their private parties on the Mississippi.
snowymountainhell
Despite the affluence of N.O’s 1% partying with Will Smith & Antoine Fuqua and giving them tax-breaks on film production there, most of N.O.’s inner city children will get just school lunch, some get a breakfast, but few get a consistent evening or weekend meal.
Yeah @Alongfortheride 9:21am, they’ll film his movie and then, go back to the other L.A. as soon as he’s done…
Express sister
The good thing about fireworks over the Mississippi River is that they are in the sky, and people on the ground nearby can also look at them, regardless of wealth.
Actors do typically go home after they have finished filming on location, yes.
Sounds like capitalism has lead to a small minority of people living in opulence while the vast majority work hard just to get by. Pretty bad system, if you ask me. We should replace it with a system where workers have control of the means of production, reproduction, and distribution.
snowymountainhell
So, then “*Circuses” *@ExpressSister 3:11pm but no “bread” for the masses?
Seems somewhat contrarian to your final paragraph:
or, is Yours all ‘contrarian’?
zichi
Good on him. A man who cares.
snowymountainhell
Smith & Fuqua @Sister 3:11pm, bailed earlier this year on the filming jobs promised for locals in Georgia over “Jim Crow” issues.
Seems hypocritical that now, some BIG money is being paid to refurbish and maintain some to the traditional plantation sites where they’re currently filming.
Facetiousness aside, before he leaves La., don’t you think he should give something sustainable back instead of fireworks?
Express sister
Not sure how this follows. As the song says, "hearts starve as well as bodies". Entertainment is a human right.
Will Smith, personally? If it was his decision to move filming to NOLA, then it might be the case that, if the movie is successful, other studios want to film there, instead of everything being done in Georgia or London. This might require tax incentives from the Louisiana government, however.
Lamilly
Is there a troll for NK on here. I'll tell you what to do with your money
Strangerland
Gotta love the entitlement of the day. "How dare you not give away more free money?"
How about a 'thank you'. He could have given away zero.
zichi
No one on JT knows how much Will Smith donates. He and his wife donated more than $1 million every year. They also raise money for causes they believe in.
Strangerland
No one on JT knows how much Will Smith donates. He and his wife donated more than $1 million every year. They also raise money for causes they believe in.
Unless he has donated every last goddamn cent he owns, he is pathetic and classist.
At least that's what the entitled people would have you believe: