Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Actor Yaphet Kotto, known for 'Alien' and as a Bond villain, dies at 81

1 Comment
LOS ANGELES

Yaphet Kotto, an American actor known for his roles in movies including "Alien" and "Midnight Run" and as a villain in the James Bond film "Live and Let Die," has died at age 81.

Kotto's death was first disclosed by his wife, Tessie Sinahon, on Facebook on Monday night. It was later confirmed by his agent Ryan Goldhar on Twitter. The cause of death was not announced.

Sinahon wrote that she was saddened and shocked by the death of her husband of 24 years, adding, "You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you're a real hero and to a lot of people also. A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find."

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

RIP Yaphet Kotto. One of the best menacing ‘Bond villains’ in one of the best “Bond films’: “Live and Let Die”.

(Not a big fan of the campiness Roger Moore brought to Bond.)

We did enjoy the ‘cross over’ of the ‘spy movie’ genre and “Black Exploitation” flicks that this film took risks with: ‘interracial sex, threats of a continued and appropriate ‘interfamilial incest’ with a step daughter, threats of rape, drug use and overdose, amongst others”

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yaphet Kotto’s portrayal of Dennis Parker brought a true humanity to Sci Fi / Horror of the original “Alien”. He contributed to the ‘lived in’ feel of the Nostromo and despite his ‘constantly asking for equal shares’ and disdain for management, the character was genuinely concerned with the safety, welfare and survival of his fellow crew members.

Spoilers!: Hidden throughout most of the movie, when confronted by Kotto’s imposing size and demeanor, we could finally see the size and strength the xenomorph had grown into. Along with Lambert’s screams, Partker’s anguish was excruciatingly horrifying.

Thanks!’ for Today’s “morning ‘member berries’.
0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Outdoors

Top 5 Tohoku Destinations to Visit in 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: White Day Questions

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Here’s How You Can Contribute To Okinawa’s Sustainable Islands

Savvy Tokyo

History

Gunkanjima (Hashima Island)

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Five Cocktails For The Japanese Spring

Savvy Tokyo

10 Years After the Great East Japan Earthquake

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 15-21

Savvy Tokyo