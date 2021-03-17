Actor Yaphet Kotto, known for 'Alien' and as a Bond villain, dies at 81

Yaphet Kotto, an American actor known for his roles in movies including "Alien" and "Midnight Run" and as a villain in the James Bond film "Live and Let Die," has died at age 81.
Kotto's death was first disclosed by his wife, Tessie Sinahon, on Facebook on Monday night. It was later confirmed by his agent Ryan Goldhar on Twitter. The cause of death was not announced.
Sinahon wrote that she was saddened and shocked by the death of her husband of 24 years, adding, "You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you're a real hero and to a lot of people also. A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find."© Thomson Reuters 2021.
1 Comment
Login to comment
snowymountainhell
RIP Yaphet Kotto. One of the best menacing ‘Bond villains’ in one of the best “Bond films’: “Live and Let Die”.
(Not a big fan of the campiness Roger Moore brought to Bond.)
We did enjoy the ‘cross over’ of the ‘spy movie’ genre and “Black Exploitation” flicks that this film took risks with: ‘interracial sex, threats of a continued and appropriate ‘interfamilial incest’ with a step daughter, threats of rape, drug use and overdose, amongst others”
snowymountainhell
Yaphet Kotto’s portrayal of Dennis Parker brought a true humanity to Sci Fi / Horror of the original “Alien”. He contributed to the ‘lived in’ feel of the Nostromo and despite his ‘constantly asking for equal shares’ and disdain for management, the character was genuinely concerned with the safety, welfare and survival of his fellow crew members.
Spoilers!: Hidden throughout most of the movie, when confronted by Kotto’s imposing size and demeanor, we could finally see the size and strength the xenomorph had grown into. Along with Lambert’s screams, Partker’s anguish was excruciatingly horrifying.”Thanks!’ for Today’s “morning ‘member berries’.