People Lindsay Lohan
FILE - Actress Lindsay Lohan appears at the opening night of the Lohan Nightclub in Athens, Greece, Oct. 16, 2016. Lohan has told her followers on Instagram that she's engaged to boyfriend Bader Shammas. The 35-year-old ‘Mean Girls’ star has been based in the skyscraper-studded city of Dubai for several years. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis, File)
entertainment

Actress Lindsay Lohan announces engagement in Instagram post

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Actress Lindsay Lohan has told her followers on Instagram that she's engaged.

Lohan announced her engagement to boyfriend Bader Shammas and showed off a traditional oval diamond ring with a photo of the couple looking happy, locked in an embrace.

“My love. My life. My family. My future," the post read.

The 35-year-old “Mean Girls” star has been based in the skyscraper-studded city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates for several years. Hollywood celebrities seeking to escape the spotlight long have flocked to the flashy emirate, where there is no paparazzi to track the many VIPs who hole up in luxurious villas on the city's palm-shaped artificial island.

Little is known about Shammas, a Dubai resident whose LinkedIn page says he's the assistant vice president of international wealth management at Credit Suisse. Before joining the Swiss bank that serves some of the world’s richest people, he worked at BNP Paribas, one of the largest French banks, in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Since moving to Dubai, Lohan has kept a low profile and said that her partying days were behind her.

She is slated to appear in a holiday romantic comedy released by Netflix, co-starring singer-songwriter Chord Overstreet. On Instagram, she also said she's launching a new podcast to share “intimate conversations with thought leaders and friends.”

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

