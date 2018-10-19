Newsletter Signup Register / Login
From left: Yuto Nakajima, Nanao, Yoko Oginome, Issei Takahashi, Jun Hasegawa and Factotum fashion designer Koji Udo. Photo: Japan Jeans Association
entertainment

Actress Nanao wins Best Jeanist award for third year running

TOKYO

The Best Jeanist Awards for 2018 were announced this week. The annual awards are given to Japanese celebrities who look good in jeans. The public are also able to have their say by voting online.

Actress Nanao, 29, was the female winner of the public-chosen award. With this being her third consecutive victory, Nanao joins previous winners Ayumi Hamasaki, Kumi Koda and Rola in entering the Best Jeanist hall of fame, a special title for those who have won the award for three years in a row.

The total number of votes this year was a record high, with 22,6192 total votes being received. Nanao received 59,958 votes which was almost three times more than the 20,633 votes Yuko Araki, in second place, received.

Wearing a black hat and belly button revealing shirt, as well as a pair of long jeans which emphasized her long legs, Nanao accepted the golden plaque which signified her entry into the hall of fame.

The male winner of the regular class award was Yuto Nakajima (25) of Hey! Say! JUMP. This was his second consecutive victory and he said he hopes to continue to go on to win a third time. There have been five other male entrants into the hall of fame, all belonging to the same agency as Nakajima, Johnny & Associates.

Winners picked by members of the Japan Jeans Association were singer Yoko Oginome (49), actor Issei Takahashi (37), model Jun Hasegawa (32) and Factotum fashion designer Koji Udo (47).

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

don't know who Nanao is but the girl second from the right gets my vote!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

