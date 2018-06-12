Rose McGowan to go on trial in January on cocaine charge

FILE- In this Oct. 27, 2017, file photo, actress Rose McGowan speaks at the inaugural Women's Convention in Detroit. A grand jury in Virginia has indicted the actress on one felony count of cocaine possession. McGowan's trial date will be set Tuesday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Actress and activist Rose McGowan will stand trial in January on a charge of felony cocaine possession in Virginia.

News outlets report McGowan's trial was set on Tuesday, a day after she was indicted. She'll be tried on Jan. 15.

Charging documents say cocaine was found in a wallet McGowan left on a plane last year. McGowan has maintained she's innocent, suggesting in court papers that the drugs were planted at the behest of producer Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein attorney Ben Brafman called that allegation a "ludicrous claim."

McGowan was among the first to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault. She and others say he's aggressively sought to discredit his accusers. Weinstein has denied all accusations.

Her attorney Jose Baez said McGowan's charge is a result of "her activism as a voice for women everywhere."

