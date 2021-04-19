Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Marion Cotillard stars with Adam Driver in 'Annette' Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard film 'Annette' to open Cannes

0 Comments
PARIS

The new film from French auteur Leos Carax will open the delayed Cannes Film Festival in July, the organizers said Monday.

"Annette" brings together two favorites of independent cinema, Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, as a glamorous celebrity couple whose lives are upended by the arrival of their first child, "a mysterious girl with a special destiny."

The trailer, released on Monday, indicates this will be another visually arresting and wildly inventive film from Carax.

It will be the first English-language film for the director, known for dark and ambitious arthouse favorites "Holy Motors" and "Les Amants du Pont Neuf".

The film will run as part of the main competition for the Palme D'Or, with the jury this year headed by U.S. director Spike Lee.

The Cannes Film Festival, usually held in May, has been postponed to July 6-17 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The trade fair that runs alongside the festival has been moved online and is due to be held from June 21 to 25.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Break into a New Career with a Job in Japan’s Video Game Industry

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What to Expect At Japanese Weddings

Savvy Tokyo

6 Ways To Find Furniture for Your Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #127: Comedian’s Advice to Recruits, ‘Don’t Like it? Quit!’

GaijinPot Blog

Saga

GaijinPot Travel

Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Onsen Etiquette: Things to Know Before Taking the Plunge

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #126: Top 2021 Cherry Blossom Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog