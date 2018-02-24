Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The team of 'Touch me not' pose on the stage after receiving a golden bear as best film during the awarding ceremony of the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
entertainment

Adina Pintilie's 'Touch Me Not' wins Berlin's Golden Bear

0 Comments
BERLIN

"Touch Me Not," an experimental movie about intimacy from Romanian director Adina Pintilie, won the top Golden Bear prize at the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday.

The movie, which follows the story of a woman who can't bear to be touched and various other people searching for intimacy, was chosen from a field of 19 competitors at the first of the year's major European movie festivals. The Berlin jury was led by German director Tom Tykwer.

"We were not expecting that," Pintilie said. "We would like that the dialogue 'Touch Me Not' proposes opens to the world, so we invite you, the viewer, to dialogue."

American Wes Anderson was named best director Saturday for his animated movie "Isle of Dogs," a journey that begins with a city's dogs being exiled to a vast garbage dump and features the voices of Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum and Scarlett Johansson, among others.

Anderson couldn't be in Berlin on Saturday so Murray collected the award.

"I never thought that I would go to work as a dog and come home with a bear," he said.

The best actor award went to Anthony Bajon for his role in French director Cedric Khan's "The Prayer" and the best actress prize to Ana Brun for her part in Marcelo Martinessi's "The Heiresses," from Paraguay.

The jury grand prize award went to Polish director Malgorzata Szumowska's "Mug" while "The Heiresses" also picked up a prize for a film that opens up new perspectives.

Mexican entry "Museum" picked up the best screenplay prize for Manuel Alcala and Alonso Ruizpalacios. The award for an outstanding artistic contribution went to Elena Okopnaya for the costume and production design in the Russian film "Dovlatov."

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Smart Aging: 4 Ways Tengenji Solaria Clinic Makes This Possible

Savvy Tokyo

It’s a Long Way to the Top: Starting a Band in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Nishiki Market

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Assistant Language Teachers in Japan Should Rise Above the Acronym

GaijinPot Blog

Make a Career of Translating your Favorite Japanese Manga, Movies, TV and more with JVTA

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Mount Yoshino

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice