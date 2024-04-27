 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles
Singer Steven Tyler Image: REUTERS file
entertainment

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler wins dismissal for good of sexual assault lawsuit

0 Comments
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK

A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed for good a lawsuit accusing Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler of sexually assaulting a former teenage model twice in one day in the mid-1970s.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said Jeanne Bellino cannot recover damages from the 76-year-old Tyler under a 2000 New York City law protecting victims of gender-motivated violence.

He said it would be futile to file an amended complaint, and dismissed Bellino's case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought again. Kaplan rejected an earlier complaint in February.

Lawyers for Bellino did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tyler had "vehemently" denied Bellino's allegations, which included that he assaulted her in a phone booth as others in his entourage stood by laughing, and later assaulted her in a hotel.

The alleged assaults occurred in the summer of 1975, when Bellino was 17 and Tyler was 27.

Bellino said she encountered Tyler after a friend arranged for her to meet Aerosmith following a Manhattan fashion show.

Kaplan said the city law was not retroactive, and that Bellino's battery claim would have expired on her 19th birthday.

He also said two more recent state laws, the Adult Survivors Act and Child Victims Act, did not revive Bellino's claim.

The judge said the first law covered only people who were at least 18 when they become victims, and the second did not cover claims filed after August 2021. Bellino sued in November 2023.

David Long-Daniels, a lawyer for Tyler, in an email said Kaplan "fastidiously applied the facts to the law. That is all we can ask from any judge. We are particularly happy for Steven and his family."

Tyler has also defended against a lawsuit in Los Angeles, where the plaintiff Julia Misley claimed he sexually assaulted her in 1973 when she was 16 and he was 25.

Bellino's law firm has represented Misley in that case.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Asakusa Line

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Best Japanese Shows To Get A Sense Of Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

10 Unique Character Shops in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Old Kurayoshi Line

GaijinPot Travel

My Experience with NordVPN in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kawagoe Hikawa Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Common Bugs in Japan and How to Get Rid of Them

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 22 – 28, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Shukkeien Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Utsubuki Park

GaijinPot Travel