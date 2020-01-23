Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 21, 2010 file photo, Terry Jones arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died at 77. Jones's agent says he died Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020. In a statement, his family said he died “after a long, extremely brave but always good humored battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.” (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, file)
entertainment

Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77

1 Comment
By JILL LAWLESS
LONDON

Terry Jones, a founding member of the anarchic Monty Python troupe who was hailed by colleagues as “the complete Renaissance comedian" and “a man of endless enthusiasms,” has died at age 77 after suffering from dementia.

Jones's family said he died Tuesday evening at his home in London “after a long, extremely brave but always good humored battle with a rare form of dementia.”

“We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humor has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades,” Jones's wife, Anna Soderstrom, and children Bill, Sally and Siri, said in a statement.

Born in Wales in 1942, Jones attended Oxford University, where he began writing and performing with fellow student Michael Palin.

After leaving university, he wrote for seminal 1960s comedy series, including “The Frost Report” and “Do Not Adjust Your Set.” At the end of the decade he and Palin, along with Eric Idle, John Cleese, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, formed Monty Python's Flying Circus. The troupe's irreverent humor — a blend of satire, surrealism and silliness — helped revolutionize British comedy.

“Terry was one of my closest, most valued friends. He was kind, generous, supportive and passionate about living life to the full,” Palin said in a statement.

“He was far more than one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation. He was the complete Renaissance comedian — writer, director, presenter, historian, brilliant children's author, and the warmest, most wonderful company you could wish to have,” Palin said.

Jones wrote and performed for the troupe's TV series, which aired for five years on the BBC, and films including “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” in 1975 and “Monty Python's Life of Brian” in 1979.

Playing the mother of Brian, a hapless young man who is mistaken for Jesus, he delivered one of the Pythons' most famous lines: "He's not the Messiah. He's a very naughty boy!”

A more understated presence than the 6-foot-five-inch (1.95 meters) Cleese or the energetic Idle, Jones was a deft comic performer, who played many of the Pythons' female characters. He was also, among many other incarnations, a grinning nude organist, Spanish Inquisitor Cardinal Biggles and the explosively gluttonous restaurant patron Mr. Creosote.

Cleese tweeted: "It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away…”

He added: "Two down, four to go," a reference to the six members of the troupe. Chapman died of cancer in 1989.

As well as performing, Jones co-directed “Holy Grail” with Gilliam, and directed “Life of Brian” and the 1983 Python film “The Meaning of Life.”

“Life of Brian” was considered daring — and was even banned in some areas — for its biblical satire. The film’s crucifixion scene, which featured Idle performing the cheeky song “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” cemented Jones’ reputation as a daring director with an absurdist sense of humor.

During the 1970s, Jones also created the show “Ripping Yarns” with Palin and wrote sketches for comedy duo The Two Ronnies.

After the Pythons largely disbanded in the 1980s, Jones wrote books on medieval and ancient history, presented documentaries, wrote poetry and directed films, including “Personal Services,” about a suburban brothel madam, an adaptation of children's classic “The Wind in the Willows” and the comedy adventure “Erik the Viking.” He also scripted the Jim Henson-directed fantasy film “Labyrinth,” which starred David Bowie.

In 2014, more than three decades after their last live performance, the five surviving Pythons reunited for a string of stage shows that revived their old skits for adoring audiences.

Palin would recall that during the stage run, Jones struggled for the first time with remembering lines. Two years later, Jones's family announced he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which gradually robbed him of the ability to write and speak.

Palin said in 2016 that losing the ability to speak was “the cruelest thing that could befall someone to whom words, ideas, arguments, jokes and stories were once the stuff of life.”

The news of his diagnosis came just after the Welsh film and TV industry group Bafta Cymru announced that Jones had been given a special award for his outstanding contribution to film and television.

Palin presented the award to a tearful Jones, who was helped onto the stage by his son to a standing ovation. All he could say was “Quieten down.”

“It is a cruel and sad thing," surviving troupe member Idle tweeted Wednesday. "But let's remember just what joy he brought to all of us.

“So many laughs, moments of total hilarity onstage and off, we have all shared with him. It’s too sad if you knew him, but if you didn’t you will always smile at the many wonderfully funny moments he gave us.”

Jones is survived by his wife, his ex-wife Alison Telfer, and three children.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

He's not the Messiah, he's a very naughty boy!

Thanks for all the laughs (and the great Chaucer work). RIP.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

That's sad news, but got to look on the bright side, his films, his books. His life that's how you live it to the full.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Setsubun: Get Ready For Japan’s Beloved Bean-Throwing Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

How to Talk About the Future in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Immigration Has Begun Enforcing Stricter Visa Requirements for Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Lake Shikotsu Ice Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Health & Beauty

7 Best Japanese Drugstore Mascaras

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog