AKB48 annual popularity contest will not be held this year

TOKYO

Since 2009,Japanese idol girl group AKB48 has held a popularity contest called or “General Election” where fans can vote for their favorite members, including one for the coveted top position. 

However, AKB48’s management agency AKS, headed by producer Yasushi Akimoto, announced Wednesday that the event will not be held this year.

The announcement was made on Akimoto’s official blog. In the post that surprised fans, Akimoto said: “AKB48 will continue its daily efforts to become a group that fans will want to support from the bottom of their hearts.” 

On that same day, AKB48 released their latest single “Jiwaru Days” to commemorate the graduation of HKT48 member Rino Sashihara, who was voted the most popular member of the group for three consecutive years.

What?!?!?!?!...... Best news of the year so far!

