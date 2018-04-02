AKB48 member trips off stage, suffers head injury

A member of the Japanese all-girl idol group AKB48 suffered a head injury on Sunday after tripping off the stage during a concert in Saitama near Tokyo, its management agency said.

Kaori Inagaki, 20, fractured her occipital bone when she fell off the stage just before the group's performance was about to end at Saitama Super Arena, the management body AKS Co said on the official website of AKB48 on Monday.

Inagaki did not lose consciousness and is now recovering in hospital.

© KYODO