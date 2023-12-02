Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People-Al Pacino
FILE - Al Pacino, winner of the Hollywood supporting actor award for "The Irishman," poses backstage at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 3, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Al Pacino, 83, is father for the fourth time, welcoming son Roman with Noor Alfallah

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Al Pacino is a father for the fourth time.

Pacino's publicist, Stan Rosenfield, confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the actor, 83, and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah welcomed a son named Roman.

No other details, including when or where the baby was born, were released. The news was first reported by TMZ.

He is Pacino’s fourth child and first with Alfallah. Pacino has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D’Angelo.

Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. She describes herself as a “raconteur” on her Instagram page and her IMDB page notes that she’s a producer on two movies currently in post-production, including “Billy Knight," starring Pacino.

Pacino’s baby news follows close on the heels of that of longtime friend and fellow actor Robert De Niro. A representative for the 79-year-old actor confirmed last month that De Niro had become a father for the seventh time.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get Your MBA in Japan

Get a world-class education at Globis University, Japan's No. 1 MBA.

New on GaijinPot Study

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Here’s How To Bug Proof Your Japanese Home This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Hitchhiking in Japan: Sado Island and The Kindness of Strangers

GaijinPot Blog

Maruoka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

5 Cool and Fresh Japanese Sweets to Herald Summer’s Arrival

Savvy Tokyo

Izumo no Okuni: The Woman Who Created Kabuki

GaijinPot Blog

Why Your Salary in Japan is Lower Than Expected

GaijinPot Blog

Wordsmiths Wanted for Gaming and Translation: Jobs for June in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Izushi

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 12 – 18

Savvy Tokyo