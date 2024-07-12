Judge tosses Alec Baldwin manslaughter case over withheld evidence

Alec Baldwin's trial for involuntary manslaughter was abruptly dismissed by a judge Friday after she ruled that key evidence over a fatal shooting on the set of "Rust" had been withheld from the defense.
Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer, presiding over the trial in Santa Fe, New Mexico, said bullets potentially linked to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins that could have been favorable to Baldwin's case had not been shared with his lawyers by police and prosecutors.
The Hollywood A-lister immediately burst into tears, as the case -- which could have seen him sentenced to 18 months in prison if found guilty -- was abruptly tossed out in sensational scenes.
"The state's willful withholding of this information was intentional and deliberate. If this conduct does not rise to the level of bad faith, it certainly comes so near to bad faith as to show signs of scorching prejudice," said Sommer.
"The court concludes that this conduct is highly prejudicial to the defendant."
Baldwin was holding a gun in the direction of Hutchins during a rehearsal in October 2021 when the weapon fired, killing Hutchins and wounding the film's director.
The movie's armorer Hannah Gutierrez, who loaded the fatal weapon, is already serving 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter.
Baldwin was facing the same charge. Prosecutors claim he ignored basic gun safety laws and acted recklessly on set.
Baldwin's celebrity lawyer Alex Spiro argued the actor had no responsibility for checking the weapon's deadly contents and did not know it contained live rounds.
But the defense's case also rested heavily on discrediting the police investigation.
And Spiro on Thursday introduced evidence that live bullets potentially linked to the shooting had been handed to police, but not disclosed to Baldwin's lawyers.
The bullets were handed into police by a "Good Samaritan" earlier this year, more than two years after the "Rust" tragedy.
The "Good Samaritan" was a former police officer and a family friend of Gutierrez, the armorer. He told police the bullets matched the rounds that killed Hutchins.
Spiro accused police of having "buried" evidence by not filing it under the "Rust" case, depriving the defense of a chance to see it.
"Which was a perfect plan," he told the court.
Crime scene technician Marissa Poppell, under questioning from Spiro, said she had catalogued the bullets, but had been told not to file them under the "Rust" case.
Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey scrambled to respond, telling the court she had never seen or heard of the bullets before this week.
But when it emerged that Morrissey had been present for discussions in which it was decided not to submit the bullets into the "Rust" case file, Morrissey voluntarily called herself as a witness in a last-ditch attempt to salvage the state's case.
She claimed the allegedly "buried" bullets did not match the live rounds on the set of "Rust," and had been stored in a different state, Arizona, up to the day of the tragic shooting.
Sommer was not convinced and dismissed the case, prompting the emotional scenes among Baldwin and his family.
The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning Baldwin is unlikely to see the inside of a courtroom again over the shooting, said University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias.
"On the criminal side, I think it's done. The prosecutors could try to somehow mount an extraordinary appeal. But I don't think any appellate court is going to agree with the prosecutor," he said. "They should have turned it over, they didn't turn it over."© 2024 AFP
4 Comments
Login to comment
nonu6976
Said at the time this was a ridiculous case. Prosecutors knew it was weak, so withheld evidence and by the sounds of it, intentionally.
Peter Neil
the incompetence of armourer primarily and assistant director were the cause, not him.
aaronagstring
Good. This is and never was his fault.
Saw this on the beeb earlier, complete with video.
So happy for him. Glad it’s all over.
wallace
The right decision which I made three years ago.
u_s__reamer
Somebody, not Baldwin, got away with a perfect crime with malice aforethought, but Baldwin should be held liable for negligence and sued by the family of the deceased. I suspect this is not the end of the saga.
Moonraker
Such procedure is routine in Japan, by the way. Though those who downvote this comment will not want to accept that this is true so, for them, it isn't.
Abe234
It is the job of the armourer to count the rounds, check the rounds and load the gun. If the person is acting, then it is even more of a responsibility of the armourer, to ensure the safety of the actors. Actors are not soldiers, and i would not expect them to be experts on weapons, but even toy guns should never be pointed at a person less a plastic round goes of and hits someone in the eye. The armourer should never have allowed LIVE rounds anywhere near a studio plot. There is no need for live rounds except on a live firing range, or with the police.(or some crazy place in the US). But to be honest you can visually see the difference between a live round and blank. So the armourer screwed up big time. IMHO a weapon should have been checked not just by the armourer but by another person too. I always counted the rounds in and counted the rounds out, our rifle was always checked by the shooter and someone else and both confirmed. CLEAR! A tragic accident and the armourer has full responsibility for ensuring safety. No idea why the prosecution did what they did.