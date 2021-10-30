Alec Baldwin says fatal shooting was 'one in a trillion': TMZ

U.S. actor Alec Baldwin said the shocking death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed when he fired a prop gun on set, was a "one in a trillion episode," footage aired by TMZ showed Saturday.
Baldwin and his wife Hilaria spoke to reporters who intercepted them in Manchester, Vermont on Saturday, in his first on-camera comments since Hutchins died after the shooting on the set of the 19th-century Western "Rust" on Oct 21.
He has previously tweeted to express his grief over the tragedy, and said he is cooperating with police investigating the killing.
"She was my family," he told the reporters in the footage. "There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode."
Calls have grown since the incident for better control of weapons on Hollywood sets, and Baldwin said the effort was "something I am extremely interested in."
But he could not say whether he would ever work with firearms on a set again.
He also said that production on "Rust," which was suspended immediately after the killing, would not resume.
Baldwin, who was a producer as well as the lead actor in the film, fired a live round from a Colt .45 during a rehearsal on the set of "Rust."
The round passed through Hutchins' body and struck director Joel Souza in the shoulder. She died, while he was treated in hospital for the injury and released.
Baldwin, who had been told by the film's assistant director that the gun was "cold" -- meaning it did not have a live round in the chamber -- said he could not comment on the ongoing investigation.
The film's armorer said in a statement on Friday that she had "no idea" where the live rounds came from. She spoke after days of reports suggesting safety lapses on set.
Baldwin said that the day he arrived in Santa Fe he had taken Hutchins and Souza to dinner.
"We were a very, very ... well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened," he said.
And he described meeting Hutchins' wife and son, saying they were "overwhelmed with grief."© 2021 AFP
25 Comments
Asiaman7
TMZ stalker: “You met with the um the the um, I’m afraid I forget her name at the moment …”
Hilaria Baldwin: “Her name is Halyna. If you're spending this much time waiting for us, you should know her name."
Alec Baldwin: “You don’t know her name?”
These TMZ stalkers are disgusting.
Skeptical
I can't decide: Either he hasn't yet found an attorney to represent him and assist him, out of this ugly mess of epic proportion . . . Or he has, and he's decided to show everybody how clueless he can be, and how he truly is a client from the inferno that Dante Alighieri wrote so elegantly about in the fourteenth-century.
thelonius
One in a trillion? Not from what I've read. Sounds more like an accident waiting to happen.
Is Alec Baldwin too much of an important celebrity to have a final check of the gun himself?
proxy
Alec Baldwin the actor is probably not in jeopardy but Alec Baldwin the producer of the movie could be in big trouble.
Asiaman7
A final check? The gun chamber would need to be completely emptied to confirm that the bullets are blanks. Then, should an actor be responsible for examining those bullets to determine that they’re all blanks and none are live cartridges? Or should an on-site expert be doing this check before the chamber is loaded and the gun is handed to the actor? I’m going to go with the expert.
Danielsan
The person who is the last to handle a weapon has the final responsibility to determine if it is loaded, and if so, with what type of round.
That is an undisputed rule of firearm safety. No exceptions, no digression, diversion, or finger pointing, the onus for safety is on the end user.
Had Mr. Baldwin followed this simple rule , it would have lowered the odds from his exaggerated one in a trillion to absolutely nil.
Asiaman7
An actor handed a live grenade instead of a fake would not be considered responsible if that grenade exploded. Actors are not expected to be weapons experts.
Christopher Lowery
Wait, he tweeted to express his grief? Dude kills someone and he's still able stay in the public eye? I can't believe he didn't disappear to far off to his secluded mansion until the whole legal thing has gone it's course. And if he's really grieving why do we still hear from him? Go away sir.
Reckless
A tragedy.
Jaymann
Immediately showing that baldwin has a poor understanding of statistics
Bubonam Justin Kayce
One in a trillion. Which means it rarely happens, which means it takes a higher level of negligence to make it so.
ulysses
The crew were using the weapons to fire live rounds during downtime, so there was obvious negligence.
Baldwin is not personally responsible for the shooting, though I suspect he will be target of civil suits as he was the Producer.
FizzBit
Lots of dancing around the elephant with this one.
Whoever pulled the trigger is responsible.
zichi
Pulling the trigger and killing someone makes them responsible for that death even if was not intentional. But is similar to any industrial accident and the blame starts with the production company on down to the person responsible for the gun handling, loading, and storing of weapons. Baldwin is the producer so holds some responsibility at that level.
Most likely there will be court cases for compensation. Did they have insurance for that?
In America, it's not a crime to have live ammo in your pocket.
Baldwin has requested for the sake of his family, the press stop following him around.
commanteer
Checking a gun to confirm whether it is loaded is not an advanced skill, anyone handling any type of gun should be able to do it with ease. Moreover, another basic skill is never pointing a gun at anyone - loaded or not. I learned these rules when I was 12. I don't think it's asking too much of Mr. Baldwin.
Evidently, lots of people at fault here, and any one of them could have prevented this woman' death. Somewhat the same problem with nuclear power. One can have lots of checkpoints and several fail-safe protocols, but every now and then they all fail at the same time. Usually because of chronically lax enforcement of the rules.
nonu6976
It's just laughable how some here thing it is the actors job to check if live rounds are in the gun, and not blanks - like you could even tell the difference without unloading all the rounds first - or is that what you expect the actor to do - unload all the rounds and complete a visual inspection and then load them back in the chamber (which would against the rules!) ? There are people employed on the set whose sole job is gun safety - this is what they are paid to do, but no, it's apparently the actors responsibility using all their vast expertise in weaponry to give the final approval that everything is safe. LOL!!!
nonu6976
I'm sure Keanu Reeves checks individually the 1000 bullets he shoots in each John Wick film making sure each one is a blank - yeah, I'm sure he does...
Sven Asai
That’s by far not laughable, but it’s a duty of every gun owner or user, especially before or when pointing the gun to others or himself and pulling the trigger. See for yourself in the related news what all may happen if it is not done every time. It’s just turning out rather deadly.
Helix
Only someone living in NannyState Twilite Zone could think the person pointing the gun and pulling the trigger is not responsible for the dead person on the other end.
LDTM
One in a trillion. Sure. Because nothing bad ever happened from mixing blanks with live rounds. Oh, wait…
browny1
nonu6976 - the most common sense comments yet made.
In the 10,000s of movies made with guns, do the lead actors check before every trigger pull to see if there are blanks or live rounds loaded???
And the car rental analogy is spot on. We entrust the preparation of the car's safety to professionals. As we do when we have our Shaken inspections. We don't expect faulty brake or gas lines, so we don't have to check.
That's why experts with knowledge and expertise in niche areas exist.
Trinity
Tell me browny1, if an “expert” handed you a gun, assured you he had triple checked it and it was empty, then told you to point it at your child and pull the trigger for money, would you do it without checking it yourself first?
ushosh123
Can you imagine the armour / person whose sole responsibility is gun safety say it was the actors job to do a final check as he was the one handling the fire arm.
shallots
No court is going to hold an actor criminally responsible for such a thing. People keep harping on this point but that line of thinking won't amount to anything. There's a reason why taking care of guns in movies is a specific job. Of course he may be open to liability as a producer but not as an actor. It's never going to happen that a court convicts an actor on a charge for firing a weapon that the crew hands him or her to use in a scene (or rehearsal). Whether he tweets or not is most likely well-considered and a "damned if you do/damned if you don't" kind of thing. Baldwin has no choice but to "be in the public eye" and I'm sure he'd rather be anything but that at this moment.
Trinity
Can you imagine the armour / person whose sole responsibility is gun safety say it was the actors job to do a final check as he was the one handling the fire arm.
Yes indeed. It’s basic firearms safety. The people saying otherwise have never handled firearms and are living in a fantasy world.