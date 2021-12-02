Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Art Basel Alicia Keys
FILE - Alicia Keys is seen at the 62nd Grammy Awards nominations press conference in New York on Nov. 20 2019. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Alicia Keys teases new songs at small show ahead of art fair

0 Comments
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
MIAMI

R&B singer-songwriter Alicia Keys guided a few hundred people at a small show in Miami through a 10-minute meditation before asking them to make some choices.

Keys wanted concert goers gathering for an immersive exhibit on the eve of Art Basel Miami Beach to listen to her new material, and then pick either the relaxing piano versions the Grammy-winning artist is best known for, or the more-produced tracks with a different beat for the same songs.

“I say that's even” said Keys, seemingly surprised after singing and then playing bits of “Is it Insane," a jazzy and melancholic tune. The three songs she teased will appear on her new album, which is being released on Dec. 10 with two versions she is calling “Originals” and “Unlocked," produced by Mike WiLL Made-It.

Wearing a long tail yellow dress, Keys headlined an experiential art show at Superblue Miami, appearing as one of the main performers trekking down to Miami for the international art fair that runs from Thursday to Saturday.

Rapper Tinie Tempah was among the artists attending the “secret” Alicia Keys concert at a dark space with sunflowers were projected on the walls. The previous night celebrity attendees at a Louis Vuitton's fashion show included Maluma, Pharrell and Joe Jonas.

Keys and her husband, producer Swizz Beatz, are no strangers to the art fair, having supported struggling artists allowing them to keep 100 percent of their commissions from the show.

One of the installations at the exhibit where Keys performed was by James Turrell and featured a room with the floor, walls and ceiling fully lit up in uniform neon colors that at times appeared foggy and made it difficult to discern where the room ended. There was also a maze of mirrors meant to resemble the respiratory system of trees.

During the meditation portion of the evening, Keys asked guests to inhale and exhale at the same pace as these mechanical flowers that were hanging from the ceiling opened and closed. Keys said they looked like jelly fish in the ocean.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Japan’s Best Autumn Spots to Avoid the Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Celebrate Motherhood and New Life with Kimono Maternity and Newborn Photography

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Exploring Japan through kid’s games

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What It’s Like Working in an Izakaya in Hokkaido 

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #157: Back To Office Blues

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Are Our Relationships Okay?’

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

School Events

2021 Winter Events at Laurus International School

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Illuminations 2021-2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Foreign Culture Theme Parks In Japan You Must Visit

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Savvy Tokyo