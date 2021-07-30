Amanda Knox accuses Matt Damon's new movie of cashing in on her case

Amanda Knox is complaining angrily that the new Matt Damon movie "Stillwater" -- a drama about a young American jailed in Europe for a killing she insists she did not commit -- cashes in on her own ordeal.
Knox and her boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were convicted of the 2007 murder of her British roommate Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy while the women were students there.
The trial was a media sensation on both sides of the Atlantic and Knox spent four years in prison before her conviction was overturned in 2015.
"Stillwater" director Tom McCarthy told Vanity Fair magazine this week that his idea was to "leave the Amanda Knox case behind."
"But let me take this piece of the story -- an American woman studying abroad involved in some kind of sensational crime and she ends up in jail -- and fictionalize everything around it," he added.
Knox, now 34, erupted Thursday in a series of tweets.
"Does my name belong to me? My face? What about my life? My story? Why does my name refer to events I had no hand in? I return to these questions because others continue to profit off my name, face, & story without my consent. Most recently, the film #STILLWATER," Knox wrote.
She took issue with Vanity Fair's statement that the movie is "directly inspired by the Amanda Knox saga."
"I want to pause right here on that phrase: 'the Amanda Knox saga.' What does that refer to? Does it refer to anything I did? No. It refers to the events that resulted from the murder of Meredith Kercher by a burglar named Rudy Guede," Knox wrote.
Guede was convicted of the Kercher killing in a separate trial in Italy in 2008. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
In "Stillwater" Damon plays a burly American oil worker who travels to Marseille, France to help his daughter, who is jailed over the killing of her lover.
Knox blasted what she characterized as McCarthy's depiction of her role in the killing.
"That story, my story, is not about an American woman studying abroad 'involved in some kind of sensational crime.' It's about an American woman NOT involved in a sensational crime, and yet wrongfully convicted."© 2021 AFP
sf2k
Par for the course in Hollywood. You can talk to Matt's friend Ben who remade Argo into the story that suddenly didn't incude the Canadian connection that made it possible but remake it into an American flag waving movie. Hollywood doesn't care and does whatever it wants. The truth is left on the cutting room floor, to wild applause.
She should sue everytime her name appears
itsonlyrocknroll
Meredith Kercher, a name forgotten.
Amanda Knox?
moonwatcher
Ya well Amanda, you know what I and much of the world accuse you of?
Harry_Gatto
I have yet to meet someone who believes that she is innocent.
Johnny Yen
So...she wants to be paid and back in the spotlight....Thats ridiculous and she IS guilty.
stormcrow
Damon isn't using her name and he's using a different country, so what's the problem?
Maybe Amanda is more interested in a percentage than she is in redemption.
Numan
Amanda is upset because someone is reminding the world that she got off scott-free of her involvement in a crime because of her "privilege".
starpunk
If it doesn't directly name her then she doesn't really have much to stand on. Besides, the press just dubbed her 'Foxy Knoxy'. Does she really want to be in the limelight again?
itsonlyrocknroll
The one person that know the grisly end of Meredith Kercher, is Amanda Knox,
Until Knox dying day, Meredith Kercher shocking death will torment you, the nightmares will never end.
3RENSHO
She was jealous and vindictive of her former room-mate because Meredith Kercher kept her room very clean; had good school grades due to her studious habits; and lived a disciplined lifestyle. Knox, on the other hand, lived a slovenly, drugs-fuelled live-for-the-moment, You Only Live Once lifestyle.
englisc aspyrgend
Don’t know what she is complaining about, her name isn’t used, the story line has been changed and apparently the country, so nothing of “her story”. Sounds like another histrionic grab for media attention.
Like everyone else I think she got away with it. Let’s be honest if she had been poor and any other nationality she would still be in prison.
itsonlyrocknroll
You know what makes this so grotesque, the manner in which Japan Today moderation trample over the Meredith Kercher grave and their family.
What the Guilty Verdict Means for Amanda Knox.....
https://time.com/3017/amanda-knox-guilty-verdict/
Is this this not fag end of the cancel culture?
Japan Today cancels the murder of Meredith Kercher.?
I have a problem with that.
Meredith Kercher death has been thrown under the truck of offensive and vulgar.
JT Editor explain that to Meredith Kercher family
William Bjornson
It's so cute that some think that the Hollywood psychopaths should care about 'truth'. MONEY. PERSONAL POWER. 'INFLUENCE'. And, really, there is little compelling in the Knox case to find anymore 'truth' in the 'reality' than in whatever this 'entertainment' media production has to say. And 'truth' be told, what kind of mind REALLY cares about this 'celebrity', racially magnified case of butchery when butchery is on our screens and front pages everyday in 'news' and we could care less... one small murder for an individual, outrage. Grisly mass murder for all of Mankind, yawn... We Humans have had an issue with 'priorities' for as long as history, and long before... Few 'leaders' in our Human World today do not have copious blood on their hands and none more so than the Americans and their parasites, the zionists...Reagan, Clinton, Bush, OBAMA, Agent Orange, and how many drone strikes has Biden already authorized, and the mind and soul recoil from even thinking about nutanyahoo... Let's put this one in its well deserved grave, waddaya say, huh? Hey! There's a new bennifer!! Go with that if trivia is one's world...
itsonlyrocknroll
Knox knows the horrifying end to Meredith Kercher life, the truth please.....!!!
Yrral
Google Amanda Knox Racists
Madverts
Amanda Knox should shut up. Meredith Kercher was the victim not her - she may not have slit that girls throat but it's clear she knows more than she ever let on by her own behaviour in the days after the murder. She was lucky to get her freedom back. We truly live in the era of the Victim. And tiny Donald Trump is the undisputed Queen of that castle.