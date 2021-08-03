Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings'-inspired series to bow in 2022

LOS ANGELES

Start the countdown. An Amazon series inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” novels will premiere in September 2022.

The date was announced as filming in New Zealand concluded Monday for the as-yet untitled series, which Amazon said will relate the “fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history.”

The story is set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s famed fantasy-adventure works and will follow new and familiar characters confronting the “long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth,” ground that has yet to be covered on screen, the streaming service said

The series will debut in more than 200 countries and territories with a large ensemble cast that includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Sophia Nomvete and Lloyd Owen.

New Zealand also was the home for taping of director Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” and prequel “The Hobbit” film trilogies.

The series will debut Sept 2, 2022.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

