 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Paul McCartney performs with Dave Grohl in California in February 2012 Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
entertainment

Amazon's Prime releases trailer for 'unprecedented' Paul McCartney documentary

0 Comments
LONDON

Music legend Paul McCartney is adding another string to his bow in his long and winding career, with the announcement Monday of a new documentary about his life after the Beatles.

"Man on the Run" is to be released in select movie theatres and streamed on Amazon's Prime Video from February 25 and will follow the now 83-year-old UK singer's life post-Beatles as he created his band Wings with his late wife, Linda.

In a trailer released Monday, McCartney says: "The Beatles had broken up and I was thinking, 'what'd I do now? How can I ever do anything that's anywhere near as good as the Beatles?'

"I was on my own for the first time, so I had to look inside myself. So I put a new band together."

And he adds: "I thought we should start from square one. It was a puzzle I had to unravel."

Amazon MGM said: "The film chronicles the arc of McCartney's solo career as he faces down a myriad of challenges while creating new music to define a new decade."

It promised "unprecedented access to previously unseen footage and rare archival materials" as it seeks to capture McCartney's "transformative post-Beatles era through a uniquely vulnerable lens".

The nearly two-hour documentary is being directed by the award-winning Morgan Neville, and will form part of a new partnership between McCartney, Universal Music Group, and Amazon featuring exclusive music and merchandise.

The announcement comes as McCartney's new book "Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run" is to be released on November 4.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: “He’s On The Phone Again”

Savvy Tokyo

Sandankyo Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Helping Your Kids Adjust To Japan’s School Lunches

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 More Creepy Unsolved Mysteries from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Meet Men in Japan: Dating Tips for Foreign Women

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Halloween Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Kiyosumi Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

The Basics of Investing in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan Will Raise Visa Fees and Departure Tax in 2026

GaijinPot Blog