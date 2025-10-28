Amazon's Prime releases trailer for 'unprecedented' Paul McCartney documentary

Music legend Paul McCartney is adding another string to his bow in his long and winding career, with the announcement Monday of a new documentary about his life after the Beatles.

"Man on the Run" is to be released in select movie theatres and streamed on Amazon's Prime Video from February 25 and will follow the now 83-year-old UK singer's life post-Beatles as he created his band Wings with his late wife, Linda.

In a trailer released Monday, McCartney says: "The Beatles had broken up and I was thinking, 'what'd I do now? How can I ever do anything that's anywhere near as good as the Beatles?'

"I was on my own for the first time, so I had to look inside myself. So I put a new band together."

And he adds: "I thought we should start from square one. It was a puzzle I had to unravel."

Amazon MGM said: "The film chronicles the arc of McCartney's solo career as he faces down a myriad of challenges while creating new music to define a new decade."

It promised "unprecedented access to previously unseen footage and rare archival materials" as it seeks to capture McCartney's "transformative post-Beatles era through a uniquely vulnerable lens".

The nearly two-hour documentary is being directed by the award-winning Morgan Neville, and will form part of a new partnership between McCartney, Universal Music Group, and Amazon featuring exclusive music and merchandise.

The announcement comes as McCartney's new book "Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run" is to be released on November 4.

© 2025 AFP