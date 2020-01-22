Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Amazon says its streaming music service now has some 55 million users worldwide Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Amazon music service tops 55 million subscribers

0 Comments
By Martin BUREAU
SAN FRANCISCO

Amazon on Wednesday said that its streaming music service has won more than 55 million subscribers, closing in on Apple Music.

Amazon Music, however, still has a long way to go to catch up to Spotify, which boasts 248 million users, including 113 million paid subscribers.

Amazon said that its music service had a year of "incredible growth around the world" that included a more than 50 percent jump in the number of Prime service subscriber who pay to upgrade to an Unlimited music option.

"We're proud to reach this incredible milestone," said Amazon Music vice president Steve Boom.

"We've always been focused on expanding the marketplace for music streaming by offering music listener's unparalleled choice because we know that different listeners have different needs."

Amazon Prime memberships costing $119 annually in the U.S. include access to a library of some two million songs and free, fast deliveries of online purchases.

Amazon offers several streaming music subscription options for those who are not Prime members.

Amazon Music has grown about 50 percent in Britain, Germany, Japan and the U.S. during the past year, and is winning listeners in newer markets such as France, Italy, Mexico and Spain, according to the Seattle-based company.

Apple's streaming music service had more than 60 million subscribers worldwide as of the middle of last year, according to various estimates.

California-based Apple has made a priority of selling digital content and services to users of its popular devices as it weans itself off dependence on iPhone sales for revenue.

Amazon, meanwhile, has relentlessly expanded its offerings from books to e-commerce, cloud services, streaming video and music, and more.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Health & Beauty

7 Best Japanese Drugstore Mascaras

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

How to Talk About the Future in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Lake Shikotsu Ice Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Immigration Has Begun Enforcing Stricter Visa Requirements for Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Setsubun: Get Ready For Japan’s Beloved Bean-Throwing Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 25-26

Savvy Tokyo