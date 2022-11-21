Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jeopardy Champion
In this undated photo provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc., "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings, left, poses with contestant Amy Schneider. Schneider capped her big year by winning a hard-fought “Jeopardy!” tournament of champions in an episode that aired Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (Tyler Golden/Sony Pictures Television/Courtesy of Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)
entertainment

Amy Schneider wins a hard-fought 'Jeopardy!' tournament

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Forty-game winner Amy Schneider capped her big year by winning a hard-fought “Jeopardy!” tournament of champions in an episode that aired Monday.

Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, won three games in the tournament finals, narrowly beating Andrew He, a software developer from neighboring San Francisco, who won two games. The third contestant, Sam Buttrey, was another Californian who won one game.

Schneider had a 40-game winning streak earlier this year, the second longest in the game show's history, which began when she defeated He.

She said she both wanted to compete again with He, known for his cold-blooded big bets on the show's Daily Doubles, and feared him.

“He was definitely someone that I knew could beat me because he very nearly did before, and he did a couple of times here as well,” Schneider said. “Any of the three of us really could have won if a very small number of things had gone differently.”

Schneider led He by $1,400 going into Final Jeopardy, where the prompt was: “The January 12, 1864 Washington Evening Star reported on a performance of this ‘dashing comedy’ to ‘a full and delighted house.’"

The correct response: “What is ‘Our American Cousin?’”

Schneider and He both answered correctly, but Schneider made the bigger bet. She won the $250,000 grand prize, He won $100,000 for second place and Buttrey won $50,000.

On April 14, 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was shot and mortally wounded by John Wilkes Booth during a performance of “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theatre in Washington.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Into The New World

Savvy Tokyo

5 Must-Have Japanese Kitchen Items to Gift

GaijinPot Blog

Brewing Coffee at Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Processing Overseas Loss And Grief As An Expat

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Hafu: The Ups And Downs Of Being ‘Half Japanese’ In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Sanbutsuji Temple (Nageiredo Hall)

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Things to Know About Traveling to Japan in 2022 and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Izanagi-jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Backcountry Skiing in Japan: ‘Powder Kingdoms’ in Hokkaido and Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog