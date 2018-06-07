Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Anime adaptation of popular novel canceled after offensive tweets

8 Comments
TOKYO

A plan to turn a popular graphic-style novel into an animated television series has hit a dead end after the author's past discriminatory tweets on China and South Korea sparked a controversy.

The anime adaptation of Mine's "Nidome no Jinsei o Isekai de" ("Young Again in Another World") was scheduled to premiere in October, but producers decided Wednesday to cancel it in view of the gravity of the situation surrounding the remarks by the author, whose name is a pen name.

The novel's publisher Hobby Japan Co also said Thursday it decided to halt shipment of the book.

Mine reportedly said in Twitter posts that Chinese people lacked a moral sense and that having South Korea as a neighbor is a misfortune for Japan, while referring to the two countries with derogatory names. These tweets were posted before the first volume was published in 2014 and have already been deleted.

Mine offered a "deep" apology on Twitter on Tuesday, saying there were "inappropriate" words in the tweets that made many people feel very uncomfortable and that some depictions in the novel were similarly offensive.

But four main voice actors and actresses for the anime all announced Wednesday their resignations from their respective roles in the series.

The original is a fantasy novel in which a Japanese protagonist who killed over 3,000 people with a sword during fighting in mainland China and died at 94 has been reborn in another world where monsters live.





Mine offered a "deep" apology on Twitter on Tuesday, saying there were "inappropriate" words in the tweets that made many people feel very uncomfortable and that some depictions in the novel were similarly offensive.

Uncomfortable? Understatement of the century. Folks were pissed off and looking for blood!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Good moves on the part of the actors, producers, and publishing company.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

The original is a fantasy novel in which a Japanese protagonist who killed over 3,000 people with a sword during fighting in mainland China and died at 94

How was this going to be turned into an anime in the first place?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Nobody was ever told "That was a great tweet, Joe. I am promoting you." But many get fired from tweets.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Kharma and Justice. He’s deeply sorry for losing that contract.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

a Japanese protagonist who killed over 3,000 people with a sword during fighting in mainland China

Well, from this synopsis it kinda sounded a little bit anti-Chinese in the first place, so are these Tweets really that surprising...?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

a popular graphic-style novel

The original is a fantasy novel in which a Japanese protagonist who killed over 3,000 people with a sword during fighting in mainland China

So, a manga about a colonialist mass-murderer and war criminal was a big hit in Japan? That says a lot about the state of this country and some of the people in it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Half my students don't even know that Japan was once a colonial power at one point. The setting of this manga would have baffled them. (What do they teach these kids in school?!?)

1 ( +1 / -0 )

