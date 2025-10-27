 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jeremy Allen White (R) stars as singer Bruce Springsteen (L) in 'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere' -- but the biopic had a disappointing opening at the box office Image: AFP/File
entertainment

Japanese anime film 'Chainsaw Man' tops North American box office

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Japanese anime feature "Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc" triumphed at the North American box office, debuting in the top spot at $17.3 million and besting a much-anticipated biopic about Bruce Springsteen, industry estimates showed Sunday.

"Chainsaw Man," from Sony and Crunchyroll, had already scored big successes in Japan and across Asia, noted analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

It tells the dark fantasy story of orphaned teenager Denji, who is killed by the yakuza but reborn by merging with his pet devil to become Chainsaw Man. While fighting devils, Denji develops a romantic interest in Reze, who works at a cafe.

"But it's not just Asia. Anime is doing well everywhere now, including in Europe and Latin America. This is a worldwide phenomenon," Gross said.

In second place at $13 million was last week's winner, horror sequel "Black Phone 2" starring Ethan Hawke.

"Regretting You," the latest adaptation of a novel by Colleen Hoover after last year's scandal-tainted "It Ends with Us," opened in third place at $12.9 million. It tells the story of a mother and teenage daughter struck by tragedy.

"Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere," the buzzy biopic about The Boss starring Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear"), settled for a disappointing fourth place debut at $9.1 million.

"One week ago, industry estimates had the opening as high as $25 million. It was an overshoot, and it hurts the film with unrealistic expectations," Gross said.

"Tron: Ares," the latest installment in the Disney sci-fi action franchise starring Jared Leto, ended up in fifth place at $4.9 million.

Rounding out the top 10 are:

"Good Fortune" ($3.1 million)

"Shelby Oaks" ($2.4 million)

"One Battle After Another" ($2.3 million)

"Roofman" ($2 million)

"Truth & Treason" ($933,125)

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Halloween Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

The Basics of Investing in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Urabandai: A Peaceful Autumn Escape in Fukushima

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Kiyosumi Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Japan Will Raise Visa Fees and Departure Tax in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “He’s On The Phone Again”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Meet Men in Japan: Dating Tips for Foreign Women

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sanae Takaichi: What Japan’s First Female PM’s Leadership Means For Women & Families

Savvy Tokyo