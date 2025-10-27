Japanese anime film 'Chainsaw Man' tops North American box office

Jeremy Allen White (R) stars as singer Bruce Springsteen (L) in 'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere' -- but the biopic had a disappointing opening at the box office

Japanese anime feature "Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc" triumphed at the North American box office, debuting in the top spot at $17.3 million and besting a much-anticipated biopic about Bruce Springsteen, industry estimates showed Sunday.

"Chainsaw Man," from Sony and Crunchyroll, had already scored big successes in Japan and across Asia, noted analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

It tells the dark fantasy story of orphaned teenager Denji, who is killed by the yakuza but reborn by merging with his pet devil to become Chainsaw Man. While fighting devils, Denji develops a romantic interest in Reze, who works at a cafe.

"But it's not just Asia. Anime is doing well everywhere now, including in Europe and Latin America. This is a worldwide phenomenon," Gross said.

In second place at $13 million was last week's winner, horror sequel "Black Phone 2" starring Ethan Hawke.

"Regretting You," the latest adaptation of a novel by Colleen Hoover after last year's scandal-tainted "It Ends with Us," opened in third place at $12.9 million. It tells the story of a mother and teenage daughter struck by tragedy.

"Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere," the buzzy biopic about The Boss starring Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear"), settled for a disappointing fourth place debut at $9.1 million.

"One week ago, industry estimates had the opening as high as $25 million. It was an overshoot, and it hurts the film with unrealistic expectations," Gross said.

"Tron: Ares," the latest installment in the Disney sci-fi action franchise starring Jared Leto, ended up in fifth place at $4.9 million.

Rounding out the top 10 are:

"Good Fortune" ($3.1 million)

"Shelby Oaks" ($2.4 million)

"One Battle After Another" ($2.3 million)

"Roofman" ($2 million)

"Truth & Treason" ($933,125)

