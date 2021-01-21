Anime song dance performance group Real Akiba Boys: Combining otaku life with street dancing

By Dale Roll, SoraNews24

Otaku come in all types. Some like to collect all the goods, some prefer to decorate their cars with their favorite anime, and some learn every single dance from their favorite idol anime. Dancing is in fact a popular pastime for many otaku; for example, one way for idol otaku and anime song fans to show their love is through choreographed dances, chanting and cheering, and glowsticks, which together are known as the controversial wotagei dancing.

On another end of the dancing otaku spectrum is professional dance troop Real Akiba Boys (or RAB for short). They’re a nine-member team hailing from Akihabara who claim to love anime so much, they want to become part of an anime themselves. As professional dancers, they specialize in performing various kinds of street dancing to popular otaku songs, like anime theme songs and vocaloid music.

If you’re a fan of anime songs and watching street dancing, then you’ll quickly become a fan of RAB. They’ve got some pretty smooth moves, including impressive breakdancing, which you might remember seeing when they did the viral Koi Dance of four years ago. They’ve got a YouTube channel, an account on Nico Nico Video, and of course they’re active on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, so it’s easy to check them out.

▼ Three members dancing to the opening theme to the final season of "Attack on Titan"

In fact, if you want to get a feel for what they do, they’ve generously uploaded to their YouTube channel a full, two-hour dance concert featuring many popular anime, drama, and vocaloid songs, including some from Pokemon, Yokai Watch, Your Name, The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, and Hatsune Miku. Each song was performed live by “party funk band” Futarime no Giant, complete with live singing performances, so it makes for a pretty entertaining show. You can watch the whole thing here:

They’ll also be holding a live performance on April 17 at TSUTAYA O-WEST in Shibuya. Members of the group’s Nico Nico Channel may now sign up for the lottery for premium and VIP tickets through their Nico Nico Video channel or through their official website, but those looking for general seating can start pre-ordering them through the group’s website on Feb 13.

If you love anime and dance and want to enjoy some live otaku music and awesome dancing, then definitely check them out.

Source: PR Times, YouTube/RAB リアルアキバボーイズ (Real Akiba Boyz), Twitter/@RAB_CREW

