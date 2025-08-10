 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Antonio Banderas, pictured with Salma Hayek in 2023, is 65 but says he has no plans to stop working Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
entertainment

Antonio Banderas rules out retirement as he turns 65

0 Comments
MADRID

Spanish film star Antonio Banderas said in an interview published Sunday for his birthday that he has no plans to slow down now that he has reached 65.

"When I was 20, I thought that 65-year-olds walked with a cane," said Banderas, known for roles in films such as "The Mask of Zorro", "Desperado" and "Philadelphia", in an interview with the Spanish daily El País. "Back then, at 65 you retired. Not anymore -- now it’s later."

"Maybe I’m doing things I shouldn’t be doing," added Banderas, who suffered a heart attack in 2017. "But the doctors don’t say anything to me. They say I’m fine, that I should do whatever I want."

The actor said he has recently started music theory classes and bought himself a piano.

"I think I’d be one of those people who die if they stop. And I work at what I love; it’s been the luck of my life," he said.

Banderas, who began acting in the 1980s, said he remains busy running the theater he opened in 2019 in his hometown of Malaga, in southern Spain.

He spent part of the summer in Boston filming a biopic of legendary chef Anthony Bourdain, titled "Tony", and then traveled to Spain’s Canary Islands to work on a thriller "Above and Below".

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

How to See the 2025 Perseid Meteor Shower in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mastering Long-Distance Love While Pursing My Dreams in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Keino Matsubara Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Documents You Need Before You Move To Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Best Lingerie Stores With Bigger Bra Sizes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for August 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Camping Spots In & Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Kikugahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

10 Tips for Visiting the World Expo 2025

GaijinPot Travel