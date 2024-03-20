Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ariana Grande
FILE - Ariana Grande arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially divorced

LOS ANGELES

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are now divorced.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judgment dissolving their marriage of nearly three years became official Tuesday, six months after the 30-year-old pop star file a petition to divorce the 28-year-old real estate broker.

The two separated more than a year ago, according to court papers. They had a pre-nuptial agreement, had no children and had no significant legal disputes in the split, allowing it to move quickly and cleanly through the court system.

The terms of their settlement were agreed upon in October, they had only to wait the required six months before a judge's order could take effect.

Under the agreement, Grande will make a onetime payment of $1,250,000 to Gomez with no future alimony, give him half of the proceeds of the sale of their Los Angeles home, and will pay up to $25,000 toward his attorneys' fees.

Like the vast majority of California divorces, Grande's petition cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The couple began dating in January 2020, and quarantined together during the pandemic. They appeared together in the video for the Justin Bieber charity single “Stuck With U” in May of that year, and announced their engagement in December.

Grande and Gomez were married in a tiny private ceremony at her home in Montecito, California, on May 15, 2021.

Grande, the Florida-born singer and actor, released her seventh studio album, “ eternal sunshine,” on March 8.

She is playing the good witch Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo 's Elphaba in the two-part film adaptation of the stage musical “ Wicked," scheduled for release in November.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shocker. I really thought those two love birds were going to make it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

