 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Asia short film festival spotlights tales of diversity, dystopia

0 Comments
TOKYO

This year's Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia, starting next week, is highlighting tales of diversity and dystopia amid the backdrop of a fractured post-pandemic world.

With the theme "creative active generative," organizers said they hope the two-week festival from Wednesday will be a "catalyst" to spark new relationships between audiences and films, and creators and businesses.

The festival, founded by Japanese actor Tetsuya Bessho in 1999, is the only international short film festival in Asia featuring five competitions whose winners will receive a prize of 600,000 yen ($4,200) each and are eligible for the following year's Academy Awards.

This year's films include French production "Find The Boy," in which a group of friends lay one of their own -- Charly, a young transgender man -- to rest. As they pay their respects, Charly's brother Victor remembers him differently, under a different name.

In a special program exploring the relationship between artificial intelligence and filmmaking, German film "Transformation" follows the story of beings known as Drakzuls, who in the distant future are in search of a new home after their planet has been destroyed.

In "One Day I Will Hug You," a joint Swedish, Qatari and Palestinian production, a father returns to Gaza after 10 years in Norway, before which he spent 20 years in Israeli prisons. He shows his emotionally distant daughter, Mai, letters he wrote to her while he was incarcerated.

Taking place in hybrid form with both online and in-person screenings at several venues in Tokyo through June 11, the festival will showcase about 250 films selected from 4,592 submissions in 108 different countries and regions.

This year will see the debut of the "Horror and Suspense" category, which features short films by 11 Japanese directors who are in the running for a 500,000 yen cash prize.

Other features include Japanese film "Nigemizu" by Akiko Isobe, in which a woman's plot to murder her house guest is interrupted when the prospective victim arrives too early, and "Marion," produced by Hollywood actor Cate Blanchett, which follows the story of France's only female bull-jumper.

Some films are already available to watch online until June 30.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Find The Right Japanese Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

Soma Nomaoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Can My Company Cut My Salary in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Living in Saitama as an English Teacher: Affordable, Peaceful, and Close to Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Kamioka

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Family Restaurants With Coupon Apps

Savvy Tokyo

Kanten: Japanese Superfood Recipes

Savvy Tokyo

How to Talk About Religion in Japan: Vocabulary and Real-Life Examples

GaijinPot Blog

What to Do After Losing Your Job in Japan: 10 Steps to Move Forward

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Raising a Multicultural Child in Japan: What We’re Learning Along the Way

Savvy Tokyo

Factory Jobs in Japan: Daily Life, Wages and Visa Tips

GaijinPot Blog