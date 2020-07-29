Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Asia short film festival to be held in Sept. after 3-month delay

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Short Shorts Film Festival and Asia, one of Asia's largest film festivals held annually in Tokyo, will take place from Sept 16 to 27 after being postponed for three months due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, its organizer said Wednesday.

The festival, with some programs offered online, will showcase around 200 short films from 112 countries and regions. These include "Incoherence" directed by Bong Joon Ho, the winner of the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 and four Academy Awards the same year, and "The Black Ghiandola" starring Johnny Depp and David Lynch.

Online screenings of the films and live streaming of the opening and award ceremonies will be available to spectators for the first time since the event was first held in 1999, according to the organizer.

"Our desire is to create, with your participation, a new era for our festival," its founder Tetsuya Bessho said in a press release.

The festival, certified by the Academy Awards, was initially set to be held between June 4 and 14.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Get an IT Job in Japan, Tips From Hiring Managers

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Ibusuki

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

6 Japanese Crime Novels To Get Your Heart Racing

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

6 Online Workshops To Experience Japan From Home

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Here’s How To Join A Community Garden In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Traditional Bad Food Combos In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Kayabuki no Sato

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Filling in the Work History Section of Your Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Trending Now

3 Reasons Naomi Watanabe’s Parody of “Rain On Me” Is Iconic

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #90: Tokyo Residents Pissed About Being Excluded From Go To Travel Campaign

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-2

Savvy Tokyo