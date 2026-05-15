 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The 79th Cannes Film Festival - Press conference for the film "Nagi Notes" in competition
Director Koji Fukada attends a press conference for the film "Nagi Notes" (Quelques jours a Nagi) in competition at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Manon Cruz Image: Reuters/Manon Cruz
entertainment

At Cannes, Japanese director Fukada says AI undermines the creative process

0 Comments
By Hanna Rantala
CANNES

Using artificial intelligence to "jump straight to the result" could mean art fails ‌to achieve its purposes of self-expression and to deepen our understanding of the world, Japanese filmmaker Koji Fukada said at the Cannes Film Festival on ‌Thursday.

He said his new drama "Nagi Notes," set ⁠in rural Japan, which he is premiering at ⁠the festival, ⁠reflects on the human process of creating a sculpture.

"When AI ‌is used to create an artwork or produce a video, you ⁠effectively skip over the ⁠process and jump straight to the result and, in doing so, we, who ought to be the ones expressing ourselves, lose sight of the very process in which ⁠we are to increase our understanding of the world," ⁠he said.

"Nagi Notes" stars Shizuka Ishibashi ‌as Yuri, a Tokyo-based architect who travels to the western Japanese village of Nagi to visit her friend and former sister-in-law, Yoriko, played by Takako Matsu, to pose for a ‌sculpture.

Yuri and Yoriko also connect with two young boys in the village, Keita (Kiyora Fujiwara) and Haruki (Waku Kawaguchi), and provide them with a safe haven for their blossoming feelings for one another.

Asked about the boys' relationship, Fukada said he felt there was an asymmetry in how audiences view homosexual relationships on ​screen versus heterosexual ones.

"I hope that in 10, 20 or 30 years' time or longer, when it's commonplace ‌for characters of all sexual orientations to appear in dramas, that such questions will become obsolete."

Fukada's last feature, "Love on Trial," screened in the sidebar Cannes ‌Premiere section in 2025.

He also presented his 2020 title "The Real ⁠Thing" in official selection ⁠at the cinema showcase, while ​his 2016 film "Harmonium" premiered in the secondary competition section ⁠Un Certain Regard, ‌winning the Jury Prize.

"Nagi Notes" is one of ​22 titles vying for the festival's top Palme d'Or prize, which will be handed out on May 23.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

6 Wisteria Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Matsushima: A Slow Journey Along Japan’s Pine Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Amanohashidate

GaijinPot Travel

Ghibli Park

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

How I Self-Published My First Book as a Writer Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sarutahiko Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Joint Custody Law Explained for Foreign Parents

GaijinPot Blog

Clarence Lab Experiential Summer Camps for 8-14 Year Olds

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What Is Oshikatsu? Japan’s Fan Culture of Devotion, Spending and Obsession

GaijinPot Blog