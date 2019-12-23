'Attack on Titan' manga series global circulation tops 100 mil

The total circulation of popular Japanese manga series "Attack on Titan" in print and e-books has topped 100 million worldwide, publisher Kodansha Ltd said Wednesday.

Known as "Shingeki no Kyojin" in Japanese, with 30 volumes published as of December, its story revolves around protagonist Eren and his battle against giant creatures called Titans that have overrun the world.

The manga by Hajime Isayama made its debut in 2009 in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. It was adapted into a TV anime series that has been running in Japan since 2013.

Kodansha said the series has been published in 21 countries and distributed to 180 countries in English, Spanish and Chinese, among others.

The company said in October 2018 that the manga will get a Hollywood live-action film adaptation by Andy Muschietti, who directed the horror movie "It."

"Harry Potter" producer David Heyman will be producing the Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. film along with Masi Oka, known for his role in the TV drama "Heroes," and the director's sister Barbara Muschietti.

© KYODO