'Attack on Titan' publisher awarded damages in Russia copyright suit

TOKYO

A Russian court has ordered a local event organizer to pay Kodansha Ltd. 3.75 million rubles ($48,000) for the unauthorized use of its manga works, including the smash-hit series "Attack on Titan," at a paid event in St Petersburg, the Japanese publisher said Wednesday.

Kodansha said IQ Art Management LLC exhibited panels and merchandise from manga works it holds the copyright to at the event from April to October 2023. The publisher filed a lawsuit in July 2024, alleging infringement of copyright.

The arbitration court ruled that the copyrights of 15 out of the 18 manga works featured at the event were infringed by the organizer.

"The ruling clearly indicated that knowingly infringing on copyrights and attempting to generate revenue at an unauthorized event is unacceptable, and is a significant decision concerning global copyright protection," Kodansha said in a release.

Oh, look at that.

It turns out Russia has legitimate courts after all.

Just ask that Japanese publishing house.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

