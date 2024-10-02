 Japan Today
Attorney says 120 accusers allege sexual misconduct against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

HOUSTON

An attorney said Tuesday he is representing 120 accusers who have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs, the hip-hop mogul who is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee said he expects lawsuits to be filed within the next month. Buzbee described the victims as 60 males and 60 females, and that 25 were minors at the time of the alleged misconduct.

Combs, 54, has been locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since pleading not guilty Sept. 17 to federal charges that he used his “power and prestige” to induce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers in events dubbed “Freak Offs.”

Lawyers and other representatives for Combs did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Buzbee has also represented women who accused NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault.

