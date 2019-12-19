Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Thunderball made her name as the first French 'Bond Girl' Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

'Thunderball' Bond girl Claudine Auger dies at 78

0 Comments
PARIS

French actress Claudine Auger, best known to international audiences playing alongside Sean Connery in the 1965 James Bond film "Thunderball", has died aged 78, her agent said Thursday.

She died in Paris, the Time Art agency announced.

Born in April 1941 in Paris, Auger began her career as a model and represented France at the 1958 Miss World competition.

On the side she was taking acting lessons, winning small cinema parts to gradually earn a reputation as an actress in France, including the 1962 Three Musketeers film "The Iron Mask".

But it was "Thunderball" that made her name as the first French "Bond Girl."

The film's trailer introduced Auger as: "Young. Beautiful. Trapped. Could be dangerous".

She played the character "Domino" in the film, the fourth in the Bond franchise, which was set in the Bahamas providing ample opportunity for swimsuit action scenes.

In a 1965 television interview, she said starring alongside 007 or "playing Moliere" was "a game, the same thing".

After the 1960s, Auger continued her acting career in French film and television.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Otome Games: The Most Entertaining Way To Rethink Your Love Life?

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Atami Adult Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

8 Japanese Cooking Classes To Help You Feel More Confident In The Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Travel

Restaurant Review

The Pig & The Lady: A Modern Twist On A Mother’s Classics

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 51, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Does Living in Japan Change the Way We Speak English?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon