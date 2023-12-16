Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australian rock band AC/DC are mourning original drummer Colin Burgess,who has died at age 77 Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Australian rockers AC/DC mourn original drummer Colin Burgess

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Australian rockers AC/DC are mourning the band's original drummer Colin Burgess, who has died aged 77, the group said on social media.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess," AC/DC wrote on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook late Saturday.

"He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin."

The posts did not disclose the cause of death.

Burgess was a founding member of the group, best known for the 1979 hit "Highway to Hell" and 1980 album "Back in Black", alongside original singer Dave Evans, bass player Larry Van Kriedt plus guitar-playing brothers Angus and Malcolm Young.

AC/DC formed in 1973, but Burgess left the following year, and was eventually replaced by the band's present drummer Phil Rudd.

Burgess also founded the rock band The Masters Apprentices, who were inducted into the Australian music industry's Hall of Fame in 1998.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Yurie Collins Navigates Tokyo’s Comedy Scene with Wit and Creativity

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About Finding a Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

8 Fun and Whimsical Themed Cafes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Variety Shops to Visit This Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Trends This Winter 2023/2024

Savvy Tokyo

What You Can Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Phone Apps for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Rokko Garden Terrace and Shidare Observatory

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Tamatsukuri Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Nabegataki Falls

GaijinPot Travel

Podcast

‘The GaijinPot Cast’: A New Podcast by Foreigners Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel